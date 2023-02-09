Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 10th February
AZ Alkmaar v Excelsior
The title race is getting tighther and tighter. AZ need to win games like this one to stay in contention. They simply didn’t get going in an attacking sense against Volendam, which meant two precious dropped points. It almost didn’t matter that four senior centre backs were out injured because AZ didn’t have much defending to do. That said, Wout Goes did have a solid debut.
Excelsior are on a run of one win in six, but I have seen enough from them recently to back them to now stay up in the Eredivisie (despite my initial scepticism at the start of the season).
2-0
Saturday, 11th February
NEC Nijmegen v Cambuur
NEC went back to square one in their disappointing defeat to Go Ahead Eagles last Sunday. They had built up some momentum prior to that. Now they take on bottom side Cambuur at home, who still look like they aren’t getting out of relegation trouble any time soon. They have to stop the rot somewhere though.
1-1
PSV v FC Groningen
For an hour, PSV produced an excellent performance away at Feyenoord. They looked so compact, and Xavi Simons had one of his best games so far.
Groningen did look better against Twente last time out, and I do now expect them to start picking up results. I don’t think they will get anything in Eindhoven though.
2-0
FC Emmen v Fortuna Sittard
In their previous game, Emmen came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Vitesse. They need to put Fortuna under the same sort of pressure from kick off on Saturday, which I think we’ll get to see. This could be a good game if Burak Yilmaz is dangerous and Emmen produce a strong home game.
2-2
Sunday, 12th February
Sparta Rotterdam v Go Ahead Eagles
Sparta have been running out of steam lately on their excellent campaign. They take on Go Ahead who won last weekend to stop a run of three defeats on the bounce. I think this will be low on goals and another disappointment for Maurice Steijn’s men.
0-1
Vitesse Arnhem v FC Utrecht
I still think there’s more to come from Vitesse now that Phillip Cocu has got his team playing better and his squad has been strengthened.
Utrecht created lots of chances again in their win against Heerenveen like they did in their 5-5 draw with AZ and their narrow victory over Excelsior. Fans are more excited by their quicker attacking football, and I think it will catch Vitesse out.
1-2
Heerenveen v Feyenoord
Heerenveen away was looking like a difficult task until recently. Now I think Feyenoord will be eyeing up three points in the North. Feyenoord have drawn in 2023 with Utrecht, Ajax, Twente and PSV, which was positive to keep their unbeaten run going. Now it’s all about getting three points again. They will be without a few starting players again (Justin Bijlow, Gernot Trauner and Sebastien Skymanski are all out for a while), but they have to find enough to win if they want to fend off the competition.
0-2
Ajax v RKC Waalwijk
Johnny Heitinga has certainly got Ajax playing better again. He has made some tactical tweaks, and he is trying to take a hard line with his players professionally to build up a stricter rapport with his players than Alfred Schreuder was able to achieve.
RKC sit in the top half after eight points from four games. I know the players will be relaxed with the challenge Ajax will bring, and they will be threatening on the counter attack, but it won’t be enough with Ajax back in some form.
3-0
FC Twente v FC Volendam
Twente have drawn four of the past five games. I could throw at you the same stats about their home form and defensive record, but you know by now how brilliant Twente are in Enschede. Even resurgent Volendam will suffer the same fate, but I do think it will be closer than it has been recently for those that travel to the East.
2-1
