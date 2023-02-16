Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 17th February
RKC Waalwijk v Fortuna Sittard
This match involves two sides who are looking to push into the top half after some good performances in the past month or so.
RKC created some very good chances at Ajax last time out despite their defeat, and Fortuna have picked up some impressive wins for a side who were in some relegation trouble.
Whilst I am predicting a draw, I do think the home side could edge it given they have only lost to Feyenoord and Ajax in Waalwijk so far this season.
1-1
Saturday, 18th February
FC Volendam v Vitesse Arnhem
Volendam are a side who are quite efficient with the chances they create, whereas Vitesse don’t score enough from their goal-scoring opportunities.
The visitors have only lost once in nine games, with ten points collected from the last four. I think their good form will continue here with at least a point, though take care when backing Vitesse as Volendam have been on a resurgence since the winter break to now find themselves perched just above the relegation zone.
1-1
FC Groningen v FC Emmen
Groningen’s last win came on 23rd October. Since then, they have changed manager, their results got even worse, and they were even knocked out of the cup to amateur opposition. They have even lost to their direct relegation rivals (Cambuur and Volendam), and now a derby between these two relegation-stricken northern teams awaits on Saturday.
Despite Groningen’s additions in the transfer market, I still expect this to be a scrappy affair. I have noticed that players such as Elvis Manu, who arrived in January, have added some quality, who could just make the difference for a rare three points. I do, however, think that Groningen are destined now to finish in the bottom three.
1-0
Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar
Here is the tasty-looking meeting between the league’s top two. Feyenoord, despite some minor slip-ups (mainly draws), still have the momentum at the top. If they have weathered their dip in form, then some strong results are to come.
If AZ take the lead, you can be sure that Feyenoord’s fighting spirit will roar once again in De Kuip. I’m not sure AZ will make it through the whole match without conceding given their lack of centre-back options at the moment. There can be no doubt that the visitors will be a dangerous side at points in the game.
Importantly for Feyenoord, Orkun Kokcu misses this game through suspension. Could this be one player missing too many for them? I still believe that Feyenoord are on for something special this season, and this will be a crucial for them, however it comes.
2-1
Sunday, 19th February
Cambuur v Heerenveen
Cambuur have failed to score in 15 of their 21 Eredivisie games this season. So far, their January signings (such as Bjorn Johnsen returning to the Eredivisie) have not had the desired impact.
A Frisian derby could be just what fires up the players to produce a display worthy of remaining in the Eredivisie. Heerenveen make the short journey on the back of four straight league defeats. I’m predicting yet another draw this weekend.
1-1
Go Ahead Eagles v FC Twente
Go Ahead’s run of defeats mixed in with an exit in cup competition to Eerste Divisie side ADO Den Haag is sure to have decreased confidence. This is an interesting match-up because whilst Twente are chasing a spot higher than fifth place this season, they look so short of quality whenever they play away from home. I actually think Go Ahead have the potential to get all three points here.
2-1
FC Utrecht v PSV
Whilst Utrecht look vastly improved under Michael Silberbauer — particularly with Taylor Booth playing a headline role from the right wing — they weren’t as impressive losing 2-0 to ten-man Vitesse last weekend. Utrecht create a lot of chances, but they are quite wasteful.
I think they will give PSV a real tough game though. A key factor could be that PSV come into this having played on Thursday night in Spain.
Xavi Simons has been playing a headline role for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men since the departure of Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke. This could be another crucial moment for Simons as he proves further what a bargain he was in summer and how he could be in Oranje reckoning next month.
1-2
Ajax v Sparta Rotterdam
Ajax playing sixth-placed Sparta looks a tough game, and would have been one I expected a surprise from had this match been played back in December when Ajax were managed by Alfred Schreuder and Sparta were at the peak of their powers. The goals seemed to have returned under Johnny Heitinga.
2-0
Excelsior v NEC Nijmegen
Excelsior have been off the boil lately, and both of these sides have been struggling for goals throughout the campaign. Whilst the result could swing either way, expect very few goals.
0-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets
Week 18: 4/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 19: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 20: 3/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 21: 6/9 results + 1/4 bets