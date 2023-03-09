Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 10th March
Go Ahead Eagles v RKC Waalwijk
Go Ahead Eagles’ form is very inconsistent at the moment, typical for that of a mid-table team. At home, they have not lost to a side outside of the top six, though RKC will present a tough challenge for René Hake’s men.
1-1
Saturday, 11th March
FC Emmen v Excelsior
A crucial match at the bottom of the Eredivisie. Excelsior have lost their last four and seem to be in freefall, tumbling into the relegation fight; they are conceding too many goals and simply not good enough going forward. On the other hand, Emmen have only won one Eredivisie game since November, which was the victory over PSV. Both teams are out of form, but Emmen have more battling qualities.
1-0
Fortuna Sittard v FC Twente
Fortuna have definitely become a stronger team since Julio Velazquez took charge in the Autumn. I think they will get at Twente with their improving attacking midfielders, who are beginning to offer another dimension to the side when Burak Yilmaz is being well marked. Twente seem off the boil, so I am going to predict they drop yet more points away from home.
2-0
AZ Alkmaar v FC Groningen
What a win for AZ at Lazio on Tuesday night! Though AZ also won at Vitesse last time out, I still have concerns about their form. Meanwhile, Groningen battled Feyenoord last Saturday and only lost 1-0 due to a late goal. Their red card was unfair in my view; Isak Maatta received a yellow card for time wasting and another for kicking the ball away when it was still in play. Their battling qualities were unlike a club of their stature, but are needed for the relegation fight. I think they will try the same kind of game at AZ, and I think we’ll either see a surprise draw or a narrow win for AZ.
2-1
Sparta Rotterdam v Vitesse Arnhem
Sparta looked back to their old selves in their 1-4 success at Excelsior last Sunday. Vitesse are coming into this having lost their last three. Phillip Cocu has got Vitesse more competitive in these types of games, but Sparta’s goal threat is back, so it is hard to see past a home win.
2-1
Sunday, 12th March
NEC Nijmegen v FC Utrecht
Two of the better Eredivisie sides outside of the top four meet on Sunday lunch time. I like a lot of NEC’s players and I think they would get into a number of top-half teams. Jasper Cillessen is a top goalkeeper for any Eredivisie club, their defence is solid, Lasse Schone’s experience in midfield is invaluable, and there are some decent attacking midfielders too. Without a lethal striker though, NEC will remain a mid-table club.
Utrecht are still reeling from their shock cup exit to amateurs Spakenburg. You could see after their home loss to Fortuna Sittard that their confidence was shot again. They need a win from somewhere to turn things around quickly, but I don’t see that happening this time.
2-1
Heerenveen v Ajax
Out-of-form Heerenveen let us remember their qualities by battling back to draw 3-3 at Twente in their previous game. They will present a tough test to Ajax, who are still grinding out the wins to keep in touch with Feyenoord. I think this has Ajax win written all over it, with Heerenveen not offering enough in attack to trouble even this weak Ajax defence.
0-1
PSV v Cambuur
It is trickier to predict a PSV home win after watching Cambuur demolish Go Ahead last Sunday, but PSV do have some oomph about their attack again with Johan Bakayoko coming of age on the right wing to support Luuk de Jong’s goals and Xavi Simons’s creativity.
Cambuur are starting to get their rewards for signing some good players in January, but it would be a huge surprise to take down PSV. I don’t think they are resolute enough defensively.
3-1
Feyenoord v FC Volendam
After playing on Thursday, you could say Feyenoord playing games like this only a few days later is a kind luck of the draw for their title aspirations. Feyenoord have certainly not been playing like champions recently, but they have been doing what title-winners do: late, late goals and a few decisions that have gone their way.
Volendam are still fighting for their lives to stay up and they arrive in Rotterdam having picked up a fantastic points total since January. They could surprise here, but I think Feyenoord will edge out another victory.
2-1
