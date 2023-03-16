Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 17th March
FC Volendam v Fortuna Sittard
Volendam ran Feyenoord pretty close last Sunday. They are still a very different side to the one we saw before the winter break. Fortuna Sittard manager Julio Velazquez cut a frustrated figure on the touchline after his side lost to Twente last weekend. He was without Burak Yilmaz and Oğuzhan Özyakup, who were both injured.
2-1
Saturday, 18th March
FC Utrecht v Go Ahead Eagles
It was interesting hearing the different opinions of Utrecht striker Bas Dost and manager Michael Silberbauer after last weekend’s 2-2 draw with NEC when asked how disappointed they were to drop points. Dost said how disappointed he was with only one point against ‘this sort of opposition’, whilst Silberbauer retorted to the interviewer ‘why are you asking me this question’ going on to say how pleased he was with his team’s turn-around from two down.
Here is another game against a mid-table opponent. I think Utrecht will win this one.
2-0
FC Emmen v Sparta Rotterdam
Emmen picked up a crucial win over relegation rivals Excelsior last time out. Ole Romeny is becoming more important for the side with his contributions, also being their top goal-scorer with seven up to now.
Sparta manager Maurice Steijn described his side’s 3-1 win over Vitesse as ‘the best Sparta yet’. I believe he did that to increase confidence in a side that had looked like they were just starting to drop quite a few points in what has already been an incredible above-expected season for them. I think they will boast their qualities again and get at least a point at Emmen.
2-2
RKC Waalwijk v NEC Nijmegen
These two teams are in the hunt for a top-half finish and possibly even a European spot at the end of the campaign. I have mentioned occasionally throughout the season how much I like NEC’s team, but RKC have the better head coach and wiley players to get results. Being in Waalwijk, I will back a home win.
1-0
Sunday, 19th March
FC Groningen v Heerenveen
Groningen have been improving and almost surprised AZ and Feyenoord in their recent away trips. Now at home to Heerenveen, I think they will put in another much improved performance versus a side who have been quite poor lately. It seems a poor time for Heerenveen to be playing this derby.
2-0
Excelsior v Cambuur
Excelsior are now in a position where they are in a dire need of points after picking up only one in their last eight games.
Cambuur scored in only six of their opening 20 Eredivisie games this season, but have just netted eight goals in their last four. Whilst they are quite weak in defence, they may have the goals to win this one.
1-2
Ajax v Feyenoord
Whilst this won’t be a title-deciding game, you have to say that the momentum a win would give either of these sides will go a long way to deciding the outcome of this season’s Eredivisie champions.
Ajax have — by far — the much tougher run-in of games. Feyenoord getting at least a draw out of this certainly their aim, so keeping things at tight as possible at hitting their opponents on the break will be key.
Feyenoord have the better midfield and defence, but Ajax have the better firepower. I think this is the end of an incredibly good run for Feyenoord, which has been doused in plenty of luck too recently.
3-1
Vitesse Arnhem v PSV
In their lastest in a string of tough games, Vitesse now face PSV. This will be another case of trying really hard, but perhaps not getting the desired result. Whilst PSV have been far from perfect — in fact being rather error prone — they have been scoring plenty of goals.
1-2
FC Twente v AZ Alkmaar
Twente picked up a much-needed victory at Fortuna last weekend, with Ron Jans making a couple of key tweaks to his line-up. Manfred Ugalde scored twice in a rare start as he dethroned Ricky van Wolfswinkel from the starting eleven.
AZ still have defensive injuries, with the average age of the defence only just over 20 years of age. After three successive 1-0 league victories, I will predict them to lose considering Enschede is such a difficult place to go.
2-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets
Week 18: 4/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 19: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 20: 3/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 21: 6/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 4/4 bets
Week 23: 5/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 24: 5/9 results + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 25: 6/8 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets