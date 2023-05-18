Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Sunday, 21st May
Ajax v FC Utrecht
Games against Utrecht have been quite sticky occasions for Ajax. Four wins from five have lifted spirits in the Utrecht camp, so they’re readily placed to try and take on their illustrious opponents, albeit a side that are limping towards the finishing line this season. This is tricky to call, but I will go for a surprise draw.
1-1
Go Ahead Eagles v FC Volendam
Volendam have been incredible at home since the Winter break, but I think they’ll find this game quite tricky away at Go Ahead — at least their safety from relegation is almost assured.
2-1
Sparta Rotterdam v Cambuur
Despite only taking one point from their last three matches, I don’t think Sparta have played particularly badly. They’ll return to winning ways in this home banker.
3-0
RKC Waalwijk v FC Twente
After having their 2-0 defeat to Utrecht interrupted a couple of times by fans throwing beers onto the pitch, RKC protested by simply not kicking the football for the last two minutes of the resumed play — a memorable stance for players to take in their continued protest with supporters. Beer throwing has become a normalised behaviour in the Netherlands, and it is good to see that everyone is standing up to it — you never know when it might be something else far more dangerous thrown onto the pitch instead.
Twente have regained their early season form recently, scoring ten times over the last three. RKC manager Joseph Oosting faces the side he is due to take over for next season. Afterwards, I think he’ll be looking forward to managing some very good attacking players.
1-2
NEC Nijmegen v AZ Alkmaar
NEC were totally outplayed by Twente last time out in a 4-0 defeat. AZ will arrive in Nijmegen with Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final heavy in their legs. This could be a game of mistakes.
2-1
Vitesse Arnhem v FC Groningen
Vitesse beat already relegated Cambuur last weekend, and now it’s a home game against another of the bottom two. I think it’ll be a repeat performance for Vitesse, creating enough chances to win comfortably.
2-0
PSV v Heerenveen
Heerenveen have been up and down lately, some exciting performances have been largely overshadowed by more disappointing ones — a 0-0 draw with Excelsior last weekend typified this. Going to PSV, I don’t see them having too much fight when the first goal goes in.
3-0
FC Emmen v Feyenoord
Emmen are desperate for points, but they were amateurish in their defending losing 5-1 to AZ last Sunday. Feyenoord have had a week to recover from their title-winning 3-0 win over Go Ahead. I think they’ll have had time to re-focus for the last couple of games.
0-2
Excelsior v Fortuna Sittard
Last – but by no means least – is this opportunity for Excelsior to take a huge three points away from relegation trouble. A home match against a side with nothing much to play for. Excelsior’s home record is far better than their away one, which gives me confidence in saying I think they’ll take this golden opportunity to escape Emmen and the bottom three.
2-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets
Week 18: 4/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 19: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 20: 3/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 21: 6/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 4/4 bets
Week 23: 5/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 24: 5/9 results + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 25: 6/8 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 26: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 27: 0/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 28: 8/9 results and 2 correct scores + 2/4 bets
Week 29: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 30 : 4/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 31: 3/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 32: 6/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets