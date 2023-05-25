Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Sunday, 28th May
FC Twente v Ajax
Twente’s season is ending on a real high as they go into the Europa Conference League play-offs. Ajax could still finish second, third or fourth depending on their result and what happens between AZ and PSV, so this is a game that they will want to win, but I think they will find it more difficult than the time they beat Twente in Enschede in the Dutch Cup.
1-1
Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem
I believe that Feyenoord will end their magnificent season on a high against Vitesse, who have been playing some good stuff since they secured their Eredivisie safety. Goals are common when the stakes are low at the end of the Eredivisie season.
4-2
Fortuna Sittard v NEC Nijmegen
A mid-table clash between two sides who have had relatively disappointing ends to the campaign. I think NEC will finish the stronger because of their better quality players.
1-2
Cambuur v RKC Waalwijk
Let’s see whether relegated Cambuur can end on a high. RKC need to win this game if they are to leapfrog Heerenveen on the final day and qualify for the European play-offs, which is a very different expectation on how RKC usually play their games — normally the pressure isn’t there for the three points. I do think they will manage it, though, in Joseph Oosting’s last game as manager.
0-2
AZ Alkmaar v PSV
Another cracker of a game on the final day. AZ comfortably beat NEC last time out to put behind them the disappointment of a semi-final European exit. Rud van Nistelrooy departed the club in surprising circumstances in mid-week, stating that he didn’t believe he received the full backing of the club. On top of that, PSV will be annoyed with themselves that they couldn’t beat Heerenveen at home which would have secured them second place; instead, they need to get at least a point in a really tough game.
2-1
FC Volendam v Excelsior
These two sides sit relaxed just above the relegation zone, knowing they are both safe. Both teams may need to strengthen over the summer to compete next season, particularly Excelsior. At home, Volendam have been one of the best in 2023.
2-0
FC Groningen v Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta are looking forward to the European play-offs, and I see them picking up yet another win at Groningen, who are in need of a huge rebuild in the Dutch second tier next season.
0-3
Heerenveen v Go Ahead Eagles
Eighth plays tenth as both teams can nip into the last European play-off position. Go Ahead must win to achieve it, and Heerenveen need to at least match RKC’s result at Cambuur to hold on to eighth. I have enjoyed the progression of Go Ahead throughout the season, and whilst they are better at home, I think they will get an away win.
1-2
FC Utrecht v FC Emmen
Emmen are due to go into the relegation play-offs. I think here we will see why they are in big trouble of going down. Despite having Dick Lukkien as manager, I don’t think there’s enough going forward nor a strong enough defensive personnel to keep them up. Anastasios Douvikas is likely to become top goal-scorer if he bags another goal here.
2-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 6/9 results + 8/9 bets
Week 2: 2/9 results + 6/9 bets
Week 3: 4/6 results + 3/4 bets
Week 4: 4/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 5: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 6: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 7: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 9: 2/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 10: 4/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 11: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 2/4 bets
Week 12: 5/7 results + 4/4 bets
Week 13: 3/9 results + 4/4 bets
Week 14: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 15: 2/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 16: 5/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 17: 4/8 results + 2/3 bets
Week 18: 4/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 19: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 20: 3/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 21: 6/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score + 4/4 bets
Week 23: 5/9 results + 3/4 bets
Week 24: 5/9 results + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 25: 6/8 results and 1 correct score + 3/4 bets
Week 26: 2/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/4 bets
Week 27: 0/9 results + 1/4 bets
Week 28: 8/9 results and 2 correct scores + 2/4 bets
Week 29: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 1/3 (+ 1 void) bets
Week 30 : 4/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 31: 3/9 results + 2/4 bets
Week 32: 6/9 results and 2 correct scores + 3/4 bets
Week 33: ?/9 results + ?/4 bets