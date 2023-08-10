Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 11th August
FC Volendam v Vitesse Arnhem
Volendam are a little short on player quality at the moment, and I think it could be a little while for the young talents to grow and new manager Matthias Kohler to learn the ropes.
Vitesse look in a good place ahead of the new season, even if their friendly results weren’t great. I think a double chance for the away side is good value.
1-1
Saturday, 12th August
PSV v FC Utrecht
Already a tough period of fixtures for PSV to open the new season, but one in which new players can assert their worth and show they are the strongest challengers to Feyenoord this season. They certainly did so I’m dispatching Sturm Graz 4-1 on Tuesday. I love their new front four!
I like some of Utrecht’s new additions, and I am intrigued to see whether this is the season they can finally break into the top five.
2-1
Heerenveen v RKC Waalwijk
Heerenveen have some good quality players but no strength in depth currently. They are still hard at work in the transfer market, and their new players will of course need time to settle in.
For me, RKC will suffer the biggest drop this season. I believe they are in relegation trouble thanks to lots of experienced players leaving and losing manager Joseph Oosting, replaced by Henk Fraser.
1-0
Ajax v Heracles Almelo
Ajax have had a terrible pre-season, but this is a moment in front of home supporters they can show the beginning of a turnaround, I think. In my view, they still have quality at home to beat lesser opposition in the Eredivisie, but they will be far from winning the league this season.
Heracles are back in the Eredivisie at the first attempt following relegation. Let’s see what they can do in the Arena.
2-0
PEC Zwolle v Sparta Rotterdam
Like Heracles, PEC Zwolle also bounced back to get promoted at the first time of asking. I really like some of their incoming transfers and I see them as the best placed team to have come up.
Sparta will be OK this season despite losing manager Maurice Steijn. They still have their key attacking players (not yet sold), but they weren’t impressive in pre-season.
2-2
Sunday, 13th August
NEC Nijmegen v Excelsior Rotterdam
These two teams could be mini surprise packages. I really liked NEC’s summer business and I think if one of their new additions can be a regular goal-scorer, they could challenge for European football.
I think Excelsior will be safe from relegation (despite most people’s predictions for them to go down), but they face quite a tricky opening game. Home win here!
3-1
Feyenoord v Fortuna Sittard
In the Johan Cruijff Schaal against PSV, Feyenoord showed some creaking from their hugely successful title-winning campaign. I am still confident that under Arne Slot, the right formula will be found and they will remain a winning machine.
Fortuna might be the epitome of a mid-table team this season, so De Kuip will be rocking on Sunday.
3-0
AZ Alkmaar v Go Ahead Eagles
AZ have a vibrant, youthful and talented squad this season. Taking on Go Ahead will be a good test to see where they are in these early stages. Can they more easily break teams down that will sit deep and counter?
2-1
Almere City v FC Twente
I’m not feeling confident about Almere’s Eredivisie chances this season, but Twente are busy with a European qualifying campaign and trying to find the right balance after losing key players in the summer — Twente could struggle for goals for a bit whilst Oosting tinkers with his team. Gijs Smal and Sem Steijn are out of this one, too. I will go with a draw.
0-0