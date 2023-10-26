Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 27th October
Vitesse Arnhem v PEC Zwolle
Vitesse thought they had assembled an experienced and defensively strong side over the summer. Phillip Cocu has been trying to get the best out of his players and experimenting the right combination in attack. It was concerning to hear Cocu’s resigned response when they lost 4-0 at Feyenoord in their previous game. It is incredibly difficult to get results in these games, but you expect more positivity. Perhaps Cocu isn’t satisfied with his new players and maybe this will be another long season for the Arnhem outfit.
PEC Zwolle turned things around in the second half of their last game to thrash Excelsior. A point here would be a good one to keep themselves ticking over. I expect a game low on goals and entertainment (under 3.5 goals).
1-1
Saturday, 28th October
Heerenveen v Heracles
I am surprised that Heerenveen have struggled this much. Sitting near the relegation places isn’t what I expected after a solid campaign under Kees van Wonderen last season. Has the manager lost his touch?
Heracles have been doing pretty well since their promotion. A good draw against Twente reiterated their strength on home turf. Like Zwolle, a point here would be a good result.
1-1
Almere City v Go Ahead Eagles
Almere have picked up two wins and two draws from their last five results. That has boosted a campaign that looked like being a long one. They have certainly persuaded me that they have a chance to stay up now despite their lack of quality, but they are adjusting to the demands of a new league.
Go Ahead will create plenty of opportunities and hold a lot of possession. If their cutting edge is there, they win this game.
0-1
Sparta Rotterdam v RKC Waalwijk
Sparta will get back to winning ways here. They looked threatening at Go Ahead Eagles last time out. Tobias Lauritsen will be a handful up front and I expect Joshua Kitolano to boss the midfield. Quality will tell.
2-0
Fortuna Sittard v FC Utrecht
After a decent start of being unbeaten in five, Fortuna have lost their last four.
Utrecht of course enjoyed a famous 4-3 win over struggling Ajax last Sunday to kick start their season. They’re far from where I thought they’d be under Ron Jans, but sometimes getting results can get the confidence flowing and the players will improve from that.
1-2
Sunday, 29th October
FC Twente v Feyenoord
There a couple of cracking games this weekend. I love the look of this one. Twente are so good at home, and they have had a week off between games (whereas Feyenoord played in the Champions League), but Feyenoord are the better team on paper. All of the ingredients of an excellent game that could swing either way.
I really enjoyed Feyenoord’s performance against Lazio on Wednesday. Almost a complete performance from Arne Slot’s men; he has got them competing in Europe in a way that Peter Bosz has not been able to achieve yet with PSV.
Both teams to score would be my bet. I have a feeling that the visitors will pinch this late on.
1-2
PSV v Ajax
What a way this would be for PSV to secure 10 wins from 10 to start an Eredivisie campaign.
In Europe, I expected PSV to show their qualities some more, but there are still doubts over the way Peter Bosz sets up his teams to play tighter games. There is clearly a weakness at centre back too.
However, I fully expect PSV to dominate proceedings. We all know about Ajax’s season so far. I am sad to see Maurice Steijn depart the club, but I am not sure who is going to turn this ship around so quickly. John van ‘t Schip isn’t the right man, in my view, should it be him who takes the reins. Things could get worse before they get better in Amsterdam.
4-1
FC Volendam v Excelsior
Volendam are desperate for points. Having seen Excelsior lately, I think the home side will win. The visitors have been playing some nice enough football, but if Volendam sit deep and counter, they can frustrate what can be, at times, a toothless Excelsior attack.
1-0
AZ v NEC
Only a few days after Thursday night’s match with Aston Villa, AZ will be targeting three points again domestically.
NEC have quality, but it has been shown fleetingly so far — Magnus Mattson has scored five times already this season. I think Jasper Cillessen will come back in goal.
AZ will drop points at some points this season. They had enjoyed an excellent start, but eventually their key players will become just a bit leggy. I am predicting one of those days on Sunday.
1-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores