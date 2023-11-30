Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 1st December
Heerenveen v Almere City
It’s four wins in five in all competitions now for Heerenveen. At home, I would back them to add another three points and continue what appears to be a remarkable twist in their season after such a disappointing start. Osmane Sahraoui looks to be pulling all the strings in attack.
Almere were squashed 0-5 last Sunday — a surprise given their recent unbeaten run. Is this where we see again that that may have all been a purple patch?
2-0
Saturday, 2nd December
FC Volendam v PEC Zwolle
Volendam are back to needing a big home win to boost their season before the winter break. I think they will get it. When they are at home to a side they can at least match, they show the extra fight and technical ability that they are capable of.
1-0
Fortuna Sittard v Vitesse Arnhem
Fortuna fans may see this as an opportunity to get a nice home win. However, with Edward Sturing now another week into his reign as Vitesse manager, I think he’ll have had an impact on starting to tighten up a leaky defence and even restore some positive energy amongst a group of players that Phillip Cocu appeared to be frustrated with.
Million Manhoef’s quality and pace from the wing may be a crucial weapon up against left-back Mitchell Dijks.
1-1
RKC Waalwijk v Excelsior
A big three points for RKC last weekend, secured by the excellent saves of goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen, was another example of Waalwijk being second best in a game but scraping another win. Their four wins from twelve games represent their only points so far — no draws! I do think this is a prime opportunity for a stalemate. Excelsior look good on the ball, but are not big and scary enough to impose themselves in Waalwijk.
0-0
Heracles Almelo v Sparta Rotterdam
A 5-0 win last time out was very surprising yet a great reaction by John Lammers’s players after a rotten few weeks before the international break. Sparta have some quality players but also some very mediocre ones; this issue is more prominent this season with a couple of departures over the summer. Koki Saito’s injury is also impacting the Rotterdam side.
1-1
Sunday, 3rd December
Feyenoord v PSV
Wow, what a game this could be. Without a doubt these two will be our league’s best this season. I still think Feyenoord will be the ones that will lift de schaal come the end of the campaign. I still believe that they have more quality in defence and up top, plus a better manager.
PSV maintained that impressive 100% record by beating Twente. They were helped hugely by a red card in the first half.
Both sides have faced tough Champions League fixtures in midweek. You could argue that this slightly favours Feyenoord given that they played at home a day before PSV even kicked off their game in Spain.
De Kuip will be rocking, Santiago Giménez will be dangerous, and this will be a big moment in the season.
3-1
NEC Nijmegen v Ajax
NEC love a good draw; their last five Eredivisie games have ended all square. They also haven’t kept a clean sheet in over two months. Nevertheless, this team has quality and players have returned from injury.
Step forward resurgent Ajax, who only played on Thursday. This is a difficult away trip, and may again show us that Ajax are much stronger in home games, as their toils continue this season. They are improving, but they are still the team that other clubs in this league want to beat, so when Ajax travel to places like Nijmegen, the ground will sell out, the fans will be vociferous, and the players will just put that extra bit of effort in.
2-2
Go Ahead Eagles v FC Twente
Did you know that this sees fifth take on fourth? A nice ‘best of the rest’ game to enjoy. Go Ahead are the surprise package this season. They are a tight-knit team with lots of quality, particularly through their attacking midfielders.
Twente are going through a tricky run at the moment. They are without the suspended Mees Hilgers in defence, plus they are never as strong away from home. The Eagles, on the other hand, are very tough to beat in Deventer. Double chance for the home team.
2-0
FC Utrecht v AZ Alkmaar
I correctly predicted Utrecht to pick up a shock victory at Sparta, making it six games unbeaten. They are finally on the right track with Ron Jans at the helm.
AZ, because of their lack of rotation, will continue to find their Thursday-Sunday exploits a tricky juggle. I think this game could be one to avoid as a bettor. They have the quality to hurt Utrecht, but the home side will probably put another dent in their top two aspirations.
2-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score