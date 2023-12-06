Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Thursday, 7th December
PSV v Heerenveen
I simply did not expect that PSV would survive a week with away fixtures to Twente and Feyenoord with their 100% record still intact. Many believe that with a ten-point cushion at the top, the title fight is over.
Heerenveen have been another form side in the Eredivisie, winning four of the last five. They are finally showing their superior quality over the bottom half of the league. With Osame Sahraoui — one of the best players outside of the traditional top five — Heerenveen will be a threat on the counter, but it is so hard to back against PSV now.
3-1
Feyenoord v FC Volendam
Feyenoord can’t be too down after a damaging defeat to PSV. They will still be keen to secure second place in the Eredivisie as a minimum, which would give Champions League group-stage football next season.
Like in their defeat to Atletico Madrid, I found Feyenoord disappointing last weekend. Ramiz Zerrouki couldn’t get onto the ball, and they couldn’t live with PSV’s high press.
Volendam have been going through a really difficult last week or so. Several members of their board resigned, and what we are seeing on the pitch isn’t much better.
2-0
Friday, 8th December
FC Twente v Excelsior
Excelsior haven’t won any of their last seven in the league, but they have scored in each of their last six. Twente surely have enough at home for the three points.
2-1
Saturday, 9th December
Ajax v Sparta Rotterdam
This match could be a good game. Ajax are back to winning ways in recent weeks, but Sparta will be a good test. The Rotterdammers have been better on the road lately and had goalkeeper Nick Olij to thank for two fantastic saves that sealed the three points last time out. I have a sneaky feeling that Sparta can sneak a point in Amsterdam, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Ajax win comfortably like they have been recently at home.
1-1
PEC Zwolle v NEC Nijmegen
I remember one of the first things I learnt many years ago when I started following the Eredivisie was that “PEC” does not rhyme with “NEC”. PEC is “peck” and NEC is spelt out “enn ay say”! Anyway…PEC have been playing well, and impressing many since their promotion back to the top flight. A very solid side. Nijmegen have continued to underperform and they have been unable to turn draws into wins, hence their lowly position in the table.
1-1
AZ Alkmaar v Almere City
In my view, AZ will have a comfortable evening against a side that have lost their last two games a combined 8-0. Vangelis Pavlidis to be on the scoresheet again!
2-0
Sunday, 10th December
Go Ahead Eagles v FC Utrecht
Go Ahead Eagles were beaten at home for the first time since January when Twente edged them last weekend. René Hake was disappointed with his side’s first-half performance, and I think this is where Utrecht’s unbeaten run comes to an end. Go Ahead use the wide areas to great effect.
2-1
Fortuna Sittard v RKC Waalwijk
Fortuna are strong at home. Fans will expect another good display where they will want to see the best out of the likes of Tijjani Noslin, Alen Halilovic and Kaj Sierhuis. I think they will prove too much for their visitors.
2-0
Vitesse Arnhem v Heracles Almelo
Goodness me Vitesse were awful in their 3-1 defeat to Fortuna Sittard. Edward Sturing said that the confidence of the players was already so low, and then to concede in the first minute must have been depressing for supporters. Even securing a draw would be a surprise given recent performances.
1-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results