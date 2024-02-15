Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 16th February
PSV v Heracles Almelo
A crucial win for Heracles over Vitesse last time out saw them increase the gap to ten points down to the automatic relegation places. The playoffs still loom only four points below, but they are very unlikely to get anything in Eindhoven, and there are some other tough fixtures ahead.
3-0
Saturday, 17th February
Sparta Rotterdam v Excelsior
Sparta would be in the relegation places if the table only relied on home form, whilst Excelsior have only won once in fourteen Eredivisie fixtures.
I think this sets us up nicely for a good game. I don’t think either side will be overly cautious, especially Sparta, who do have the better attacking players.
2-0
Fortuna Sittard v AZ Alkmaar
Fortuna will be keen to bounce back following a drab 4-0 defeat at Utrecht last weekend. Head coach Danny Buijs won’t stand for that and I’m sure we’ll see a response from a decent mid-table team.
Meanwhile, AZ have not gone this long without a win in 10 years. Since sacking Pascal Jansen, I actually think there has been far less direction from new coach Maarten Martens, who was clearly given a chance to impress for the rest of the season having done well with the youth/reserve sides.
Unfortunately, I don’t see AZ suddenly turning up and showing lots of quality, but I also don’t think Fortuna will steam-roller them.
1-1
Heerenveen v Go Ahead Eagles
Heerenveen were fantastic in going 3-0 up on Ajax in their previous match. Ajax, of course, almost took a draw, but for a goal that I thought had crossed the line.
As for the visiting Eagles, I watched their draw with PEC Zwolle and thought they carried enough threat to win the game when they were on top, but when they didn’t convert those chances they grew nervous after recent results not going their way at home. In the end, it took a last gasp penalty to avoid derby embarrassment. If Go Ahead can find their confidence again, they will be a dangerous team for many in the Eredivisie, which is why I’m expecting a good game on Saturday after Heerenveen surprised many with their own performance against Ajax.
1-1
PEC Zwolle v Almere City
PEC would have gone one point off sixth place had they held on to victory against Go Ahead — remarkable for a newly promoted team. They are so solid and they are efficient when chances come their way.
Against a side who also came up last season, I think Almere will show us again how resolute they are becoming playing at Eredivisie level, but PEC will find a way to win.
1-0
Sunday, 18th February
FC Twente v FC Utrecht
In the run-up to the end of the season, Twente only have to concentrate on their league position. They are aiming for Champions League qualification to celebrate an awesome season: most likely third spot, but holding off Ajax is important, or second place if they can chase down Feyenoord.
They are back in form and scoring goals. At home, they have a set of winnable fixtures, which should be enough to get them over the line without having to worry about away fixtures at the likes of PSV, Ajax and AZ.
This one is tricky to call though thanks to Ron Jans overseeing a 13-match unbeaten run with Utrecht. This should be where their run comes to an end, but I think Twente will take a while to find the crucial goal.
2-0
Ajax v NEC Nijmegen
This has the potential to be an exciting game. I’ll eat my hat if this is 0-0. NEC lost 2-0 at RKC last Friday — an complete off-day for them, which I did predict to happen after a busy week of games, but they have talent and it’s possibly the best NEC I’ve ever seen since I started to watch Eredivisie football 12 years ago.
Ajax are back to scoring goals and winning games nowadays, but once you factor in their Europa Conference League game on Thursday night, this could level the playing field between these two sides.
2-1
Vitesse Arnhem v FC Volendam
Just when Vitesse appeared to have turned a corner last weekend (0-2 up at Heracles), that optimism quickly evaporated as Heracles came back to win 3-2 thanks to a Isimat-Mirin red card possibly costing Vitesse the points in Almelo.
This is a huge game in Arnhem. These two teams are likely to be directly relegated, so any win here could yet give them hope of survival. That’s why I’m going for a draw.
1-1
Feyenoord v RKC Waalwijk
Like last weekend, I think Feyenoord will labour a little on their way to win at home. RKC are rarely ever thrashed, so I wouldn’t expect lots of goals, but also don’t expect much in the way of a threat from the away team here.
2-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results
Week 18: 2/8 results
Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 20: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 21: 7/9 results and 1 correct score