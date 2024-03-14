Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Friday, 15th March
Heracles Almelo v Go Ahead Eagles
From the last thirteen games Heracles have played, they have only won twice, both against relegation rivals. Three points would be massive if they can be secured on Friday, but I think Go Ahead have the quality to harm Erwin van de Looi’s men. Heracles will be organised, and Jizz Hornkamp continues to be a threat in attack, but I don’t see them keeping a clean sheet.
1-1
Saturday, 16th March
Fortuna Sittard v PEC Zwolle
A mid-table encounter with two sides going in opposite directions: Fortuna have picked up seven points from the last nine available, whilst PEC are winless in five. I think the obvious will unfold — home advantage and in-form Kaj Sierhuis doing the business again.
2-0
Excelsior v RKC Waalwijk
15th versus 16th — this could be big down the bottom end of the table! Most likely, one of these sides will end up in the relegation playoffs come May. On current form, that’ll be Excelsior who are losing a lot of games conceding too many goals (conceding a league high of fourteen goals just from corners!); though RKC haven’t been scoring enough. I think the Waalwijk outfit will keep the match under 2.5 goals which gives them the best chance of success. Excelsior are missing some big players still due to injury.
0-1
Vitesse Arnhem v Almere City
Having lost to relegation rivals RKC 3-1 last weekend, this feels very much like a last-chance saloon already for Vitesse. I’ve said already that I think they are doomed to finish in the bottom two, despite only being five points from the relegation playoffs and also safety, but their remaining fixtures come against sides 12th or higher, this being the most favourable game left at home.
Almere love fighting football. Vitesse’s midfield is very technical but they’re not full of battlers. I don’t see this being a high-scoring game, and I don’t think Vitesse will win it.
1-1
Sunday, 17th March
FC Volendam v AZ Alkmaar
Volendam picked up a draw last time out at PEC Zwolle, but they are still conceding too many opportunities in games. AZ look fresh again coming forwards and they are keeping the ball from the opponents much better too, therefore giving them little chance.
1-3
Heerenveen v Feyenoord
Heerenveen are up and down the mid-table places like a yo-yo, whilst Feyenoord plough on picking up wins over mid-table sides.
0-2
FC Utrecht v NEC Nijmegen
A great test to see how far Utrecht have come under Ron Jans. NEC arrive on the back of another nice win over Heerenveen, putting them in realistic contention of European football — can they even catch Ajax in fifth place? If so, a win here is important. Now that Utrecht have ended their long unbeaten run, I wonder whether a couple more poor results are in front of them. I am going to back the cup finalists to extend their very good campaign.
1-2
Sparta Rotterdam v Ajax
Sparta really are in amongst the middle pack of clubs now, having slipped out of European contention. The players will be up for the challenge of visiting Ajax, who played on Thursday in the Conference League.
Ajax have only kept one clean sheet on the road all season in all competitions, conceding over two goals per game away from home. The new 5-4-1 formation is a step in the right direction to stem that tide, but I think John van ‘t Schip’s men will flounder again.
2-1
PSV v FC Twente
A lovely fixture to end the weekend. I don’t think we need to say that this is a difficult hurdle for PSV on the way to the title; they will pick up enough points before the end of the season no matter the result here. What is more interesting in my view is whether the visitors have the edge to make this a high quality game away from their home patch.
PSV will be relaxed knowing this game won’t be pivotal at the end of the season, which I think works in their favour — they can go out and strut their stuff. Twente, on the other hand, know that losing here isn’t crucial either in their quest for third place, but I think that will hinder them.
No doubt manager Joseph Oosting and his players will prepare thoroughly for this game, aware that PSV will have played a mammoth Champions League game in mid-week. Twente have the ability to surprise, but I think PSV will get at least a couple of goals.
2-1
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results
Week 18: 2/8 results
Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 20: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 21: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 23: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 24: 3/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 25: 6/9 results and 3 correct scores