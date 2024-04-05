Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Saturday, 6th April
Sparta Rotterdam v Heracles Almelo
Sparta have won their last two and are playing with some confidence again. Meanwhile, Heracles are looking safe from relegation after two wins from three – their mid-week 5-0 victory against AZ came out of nowhere! Jizz Hornkamp has scored nine from his last twelve games; if only Heracles had him fit for the whole season.
1-1
PSV v AZ Alkmaar
PSV have looked rather mediocre in recent games. No-one can deny it has been a fantastic season for Peter Bosz’s men, and it has been a mixture of complacency and fatigue to blame for the last few matches. The level of opposition arriving in Eindhoven might invite an improvement. AZ’s heavy mid-week defeat looked something more like what we saw earlier in the season from them. I predict they will lose again; I think they will be chasing the game late on and open up for PSV’s quick attackers to take advantage.
3-0
PEC Zwolle v Excelsior
An interesting one looking towards the lower end of the table. It is now eight without a win for PEC, who have dropped into the relegation picture from the European playoffs, and ten for Excelsior, who look destined to be relegated in the playoffs. Excelsior are without star winger Couhaib Driouech who has now injured his other hamstring, and RKC sitting above them in the table have the better form and a more favourable fixture list. Anyway, on Saturday, I think Zwolle will pick up an overdue win.
2-1
FC Twente v Fortuna Sittard
I have found Twente not quite at their best lately, without dropping any important points, that was, until, they lost a 1-3 lead at Heerenveen to draw 3-3 on Wednesday, and I think this may happen again on Saturday. Next season, when they qualify for Europe, they really need a bigger squad selection where there are quality players pushing the starting eleven from the bench. I think Fortuna might cause a surprise here – Kaj Sierhuis has been on fire after all!
1-1
Sunday, 7th April
Vitesse Arnhem v NEC Nijmegen
It looks to me like Vitesse have mentally thrown in the towel. Relegation is on its way, and there is still huge uncertainty over the future of the club in general next season. Let’s hope there is some relief in Arnhem in the coming months. No doubt a big rebuild is needed though.
After having watched NEC quite closely lately, you cannot deny that they are the best of the rest beneath the top five, and they will be a worthy cup finalist against Feyenoord later this month. Can they qualify for Europe? They may even still overtake Ajax in fifth, but wins are required. Vitesse have been so bad that I don’t see past an away win in this Gelderse derby. NEC left-back Calvin Verdonk has had a very strong campaign and I think he will do well up against Vitesse’s dangerous right-winger Anis Hadj-Moussa who is off to Feyenoord in the summer.
0-2
Feyenoord v Ajax
De Klassieker! I suspect you also think that Feyenoord will enjoy making the most of Ajax’s poor season and injuries to key players? I did see how poor they were against Volendam on Thursday (0-0), but there will be a fire in the players’ bellies for the visit of Ajax. We have seen the Amsterdam side in recent games having to make so many changes to their new 5-4-1 system, playing people out of position, gap filling, and generally just clinging on in periods of games. Feyenoord have too much quality for me.
3-1
Go Ahead Eagles v Almere City
Go Ahead picked up a nice point in Amsterdam on Thursday, and they should be back to a full strength eleven on Sunday. They have missed a focal point up top to link together their swashbuckling attacking midfielders. Almere are the league’s draw specialists (sharing the spoils in each of their last five). Home advantage should be just enough.
1-0
FC Volendam v RKC Waalwijk
18th plays 15th! Volendam are unlikely in most peoples’ eyes to get out of danger now, but there is still only a six-point gap to the playoffs and eight to absolute safety — that’s three wins — but then you remember that Volendam have only won thrice all season! I still believe that RKC are the ones who will survive out of the bottom four. They rarely lose by a large margin, so are always in games, and they are unbeaten in their last four. This is difficult to call but I will go with an away win.
1-2
Heerenveen v FC Utrecht
Two sides in that European playoff mix. Utrecht look the stronger of the two sides at the moment — Ron Jans is still unable to find his strongest eleven, but the turnaround he has overseen since the Autumn has put his team into a very healthy position. With this being played in Friesland, the expectant home fans want to see the best of Sahraoui and Nicolaescu in attack. Both teams to score!
2-2
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results
Week 18: 2/8 results
Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 20: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 21: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 23: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 24: 3/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 25: 6/9 results and 3 correct scores
Week 26: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 27: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 28: 1/9 results