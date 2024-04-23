Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Wednesday, 24th April
FC Twente v Almere City
A week and a half ago, Twente lost 2-1 at Ajax in disappointing fashion. We have come to expect so much more from Joseph Oosting’s men, that when they went one goal up, you expected them to frustrate Ajax and see the game out.
Almere will battle in their 5-3-2 formation, but Twente will find a way yet again in De Grolsch Veste.
2-0
Ajax v Excelsior
Ajax have such a favourable last four matches of the season that I expect them to pick up twelve points from twelve.
After a 4-0 thrashing of relegation rivals Volendam, Excelsior gave themselves a brilliant chance of avoiding the relegation playoffs. However, they have three out of their four remaining games against teams in the top six. Ajax have had their struggles this season, but without winger Driouech, I can’t see them doing much damage.
3-1
Thursday, 25th April
Heerenveen v PSV
Heerenveen are just looking to finish the season in some style and the players showed that by beating Heracles 0-2 last time out. Robin van Persie could well become the new head coach for next season.
PSV expect this to be the game they effectively seal the Eredivisie title.
1-2
Go Ahead Eagles v Feyenoord
Go Ahead are a nailed on team for the European playoffs at the end of May. This is a tough test for Feyenoord after their cup win on Sunday, but one I think they will edge like their victory on Sunday.
1-2
Sunday, 28th April
NEC Nijmegen v AZ Alkmaar
Sixth playing fourth looks a nice game as we approach the season’s end. I have complimented NEC on their fine season numerous times, and they have showed us at home they are a match for anyone in the Eredivisie. A shame that they didn’t have enough to steal the cup from Feyenoord, but they gave a good account of themselves.
I already mentioned Ajax’s favourable fixture list; AZ have the opposite to finish the campaign. They need points to guarantee fourth place, but they haven’t been a great watch lately.
2-1
PEC Zwolle v Heracles Almelo
A meeting of two mid-table sides coming into this at different end of the form table. I think home advantage cancels some of that out for PEC Zwolle, but this could be a low scoring game.
1-1
Sparta Rotterdam v FC Volendam
Sparta picking up three wins from their last four shows us they do have some quality players. Getting Lauritsen and Mito fit to play at Almere two weeks ago was a major factor in them winning 2-3. With Volendam almost down and out, I think Sparta will enjoy their afternoon.
3-0
RKC Waalwijk v FC Utrecht
Both teams here have lots to play for. RKC still need more points in their quest for survival, whilst Utrecht are seeking an unlikely fifth place. The visitors have been up and down lately in their performances, but the points keep on coming, which has been the most impressive part. I am going to back Utrecht for another win.
0-2
Vitesse Arnhem v Fortuna Sittard
It is only pride to play for for both of these sides. Vitesse will come out with renewed optimism they can win in front of their supporters, but Fortuna have too much quality for them.
1-2
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores
Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 12: 4/9 results
Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 14: 2/9 results
Week 15: 5/9 results
Week 16: 3/9 results
Week 17: 3/9 results
Week 18: 2/8 results
Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 20: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 21: 7/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 23: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 24: 3/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 25: 6/9 results and 3 correct scores
Week 26: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 27: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 28: 1/9 results
Week 29: 4/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 30: /9 results