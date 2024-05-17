Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for the final Dutch Eredivisie round.

  • by Michael Statham
  • Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Sunday, 19th May

Vitesse Arnhem v Ajax

Vitesse’s two wins from the last three with some much better performances will make this a tricky game for Ajax on the final day, who are now assured of a fifth place finish. Hopefully Stephen Bergwijn backs up his Netherlands selection for the Euros with another good performance here.

1-2

Almere City v NEC

Both of these sides have enjoyed above expectations seasons. I think NEC will show us their quality once more. Let’s see if they can keep hold of their squad over the summer.

0-2

Sparta Rotterdam v Heerenveen

Sparta are warming up for the European playoffs with some style. I am expecting another solid performance from them here and Heerenveen will be pleased to see the back of a disappointing campaign, with a summer of change ahead. Sometimes Eredivisie las-day games can have crazy scorelines; I’ll go for one here.

5-2

Heracles v Fortuna Sittard

I will eat my hat if Heracles get drawn into the relegation playoffs on the final day. They would have to lose here and Excelsior and RKC would need to beat Feyenoord and PSV away respectively. Fortuna are a handy side but I think van de Looi will get enough from his charges to get at least a point at home.

1-1

PEC Zwolle v FC Twente

Twente simply need a win to stave off AZ on the final day and confirm Champions League qualifying for next season. There is an incredible scenario where if Twente draw 1-1 and AZ win 1-0, the two third-place chasing teams would be level on everything in the final Eredivisie table? Who would finish third? I don’t know either! The Tukkers have been running out of steam, so I actually think they may lose points here.

1-1

FC Volendam v Go Ahead Eagles

Given that Go Ahead have only won one in nine games, I think Volendam will enjoy a final outing in the Eredivisie for the foreseeable future. I think both teams will score though as Volendam have been poor in defence.

2-1

Feyenoord v Excelsior

These last three match previews each have something riding on them. Feyenoord have nothing to play for, like PSV on the final day, but Excelsior need a result (or to hope that RKC are pumelled at PSV) to stay up. I think it’ll be a case of RKC conceding less on the day.

3-0

PSV v RKC Waalwijk

RKC always stay in games, hardly ever losing by more than one. That is a handy statistic when you consider all they have to do to survive on the final day is lose by a smaller margin than Excelsior, and they have a three goal head start in their goal difference (-16 vs -19). Henk Fraser’s men have been more consistent throughout the campaign even if they haven’t been a brilliant watch at times.

2-0

AZ Alkmaar v FC Utrecht

If Twente slip up, AZ can steal third spot. What a turnaround from Maarten Martens’ men to win their last four to respond to heavy back-to-back defeats before that. I have a feeling they will give us the upset of the day. Utrecht have been very good in 2024, but they have also dropped points in their most recent matches. In Vangelis Pavlidis’s final game for AZ (surely?), I think he will come up with the goods one more time.

2-0

How has Michael got on so far?

Week 1: 4/9 results

Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores

Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)

Week 4: 2/9 results

Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 6: 6/9 results

Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score

Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 9: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores

Week 10: 4/8 results and 2 correct scores

Week 11: 5/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 12: 4/9 results

Week 13: 6/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 14: 2/9 results

Week 15: 5/9 results

Week 16: 3/9 results

Week 17: 3/9 results

Week 18: 2/8 results

Week 19: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores

Week 20: 7/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 21: 7/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 22: 4/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 23: 5/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 24: 3/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 25: 6/9 results and 3 correct scores

Week 26: 5/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 27: 5/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 28: 1/9 results

Week 29: 4/9 results and 1 correct score

Week 30: 3/9 results and 2 correct scores

Week 31: 4/9 results

Week 32: 6/9 results

Week 33: 5/9 results and 1 correct score




Michael Statham (812 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.