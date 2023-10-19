Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on X @EredivisieMike
Saturday, 21st October
RKC Waalwijk v FC Volendam
Two sides who have expectedly struggled this season so far. RKC seem the more put-together of the two outfits, with Henk Fraser’s experience as manager possibly the difference-maker in this match.
Volendam are turning a lot to youth, which is admirable, but they are lacking quality. Throughout the season, I don’t see them having enough to earn results in games like this.
2-1
PSV v Fortuna Sittard
Eight wins from eight make PSV the early pace-setters. With meetings at a premium so far between the top four break-away clubs, we’re seeing a lot of ‘expected’ wins for the top clubs. That said, PSV are now better at comfortably seeing off clubs under Peter Bosz. This fixture is another one of those, which they should win with relative ease.
3-0
NEC Nijmegen v Almere City
NEC seem to be flip-flopping so far this season. This could be another perfect demonstration of their inconsistency if they were to lose to Almere. The visiting Eredivisie first-timers have picked up two wins in two, but surely normal service is resumed and they find NEC away too difficult? The difference in quality on paper is big, in my opinion, and I expect Bas Dost to lead the line again for the home side, who could find some joy.
2-0
AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen
A brilliant start to the Eredivisie campaign for AZ could get even more promising with the visit of Heerenveen, whose individual mistakes have spoilt the last month or so for fans. Goalkeeper Andries Noppert has made several errors, and the attack doesn’t have much of a zip about it — Ion Nicolaescu, the summer signing, has fallen out of favour.
AZ have a settled side, particularly in midfield, and striker Vangelis Pavlidis is in the form of his career. The Frisians will probably try to sit deep like they did with initial success away at Twente. Eventually, AZ will get chances to score. Under 3.5 goals is a must here.
1-0
Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem
Whilst this stat may not say much, Vitesse have the best defensive record outside of the top five at the moment. Will Feyenoord find it any more difficult to break down? Vitesse will try to stifle the Rotterdammers, but they don’t have much of an outlet on the counter attack (apart from fleeting moments of quality from Million Manhoef, but he can’t do it alone). Because of this, I will back another bombastic Santiago Giménez masterclass.
4-0
Sunday, 22nd October
FC Utrecht v Ajax
This match has got a story brewing…two teams that we know well competing in the top six find themselves in the bottom three at the quarter-way stage.
Anyone who has watched a few Eredivisie matches this season will have their own views on when these teams can turn things around. For me, they will both enter the top half in time, with Ajax getting back in touching distance of the European places, hopefully with Maurice Steijn having had a positive impact, and Ron Jans at least securing the European play-offs. I don’t agree with the argument that these two teams don’t have the quality; they do, it just needs time, confidence and some luck.
For now, this remains such a tantalising prospect. Which team will have their noses rubbed in the mud even more? Neither team has been able to defend, and both teams fall behind early in games. Surely entertainment is the winner!
3-3
Heracles Almelo v FC Twente
Derby! On home turf, Heracles will put their rivals under some pressure. Twente are better in Enschede, and on the road, they have enjoyed some luck to grind out wins so far. I think this could be Twente’s first draw of the season.
1-1
Excelsior v PEC Zwolle
Excelsior sit fifth at the moment, but I believe this position will change hands a lot between now and Christmas, such is the gap to the teams in the top four, and the tightness of what is ensuing underneath. The Rotterdammers are undergoing a transition to become a team that have more possession in games, but they are yet to match this domination with extra chances created. They seem to run out of ideas inside the box, which is why they may not be able to kick on this season.
Still, they have enough to beat PEC Zwolle; I just don’t see it happening. This will be another game this weekend with under 3.5 goals.
1-1
Go Ahead Eagles v Sparta Rotterdam
Sixth plays seventh. I like the look of this game. We could find out here who could be a surprise package in this campaign. Who could potentially qualify for Europe with a sixth European ticket being available in the Netherlands come the end of the season, and no Ajax, Utrecht, Heerenveen etc around at the moment in fifth or sixth place?
Go Ahead are incredibly strong at home: nine wins from the last last eleven in the Eredivisie! Sparta were last season’s surprise team, but I’m not sure they’ll be able to ride out the moments of intense pressure from the Eagles.
2-0
How has Michael got on so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results
Week 2: 7/9 results and 2 correct scores
Week 3: 4/5 results (reduced due to teams in Europe not playing)
Week 4: 2/9 results
Week 5: 5/9 results and 1 correct score
Week 6: 6/9 results
Week 7: 5/8 results and 1 correct score
Week 8: 5/9 results and 1 correct score