Teachers across the United Kingdom (myself included) are giving their first parents’ evening of the year. I thought I would take this opportunity to reflect on the start of each Eredivisie team, giving them an old fashioned school grade from A-F.
- by Michael Statham @EredivisieMike
1st PSV Eindhoven A
We expect a lot from our star pupil who sits top of the class, and they have largely delivered. PSV have only dropped points once so far, and they have scored 45 goals already, averaging 3.5 per game in the Eredivisie. Now we want to see further progress in the Champions League.
2nd FC Utrecht A+
Massive progress! The wins keep coming for Utrecht. There are no spectacular names on the team sheet, but motivation under manager Ron Jans is sky high as they continue to grind out results. Fans are dreaming of Europe.
3rd Ajax A–
Another team taking great strides under a talented manager. At times the average performances have been covered up by the excellent results; though rather like a pupil with poor handwriting and presentation, the content is the most important thing.
4th Feyenoord C
A mixed year so far. Highlights of a Dutch Super Cup win and impressive away days in the Champions League have been let down by some sloppy work in the Eredivisie. However, if Brian Priske’s men can go on a run of results from here, they are still in the title race.
5th FC Twente B
After a disappointing start to the year, Twente have picked up some good results keeping them firmly in the European spots. A feeling that there is more to come.
6th AZ Alkmaar C-
Youthful exuberance does little to mask what has been a frustrating past month or two for AZ Alkmaar. A winning run to start the campaign was followed up by one win in nine in all competitions. A win at Sparta in the last game gives hope that there is a change in fortunes coming.
7th Go Ahead Eagles B-
The Eagles earnt the privilege to play in the Conference League back in the summer but they were quickly found to be out of their depth. Back to Eredivisie business, and some positive recent results have propelled the Eagles back into the playoff positions.
8th Fortuna Sittard B
A side that ‘does their homework’ and picks up enough points to stay out of trouble. If progress continues, we may see a European push from Danny Buijs and co.
9th NEC Nijmegen C
Some early disappointment for NEC has been quelled by three wins in six, giving hope of another season in the playoffs and a run in the Dutch Cup.
10th Willem II B
After being promoted to the top class in the Netherlands, Willem II have been a sensible outfit thus far, conceding the fewest goals out of all sides in the bottom half.
11th NAC Breda B+
Another new Eredivisie classmate who is performing above expectations. There were concerns over NAC’s defending, but they have been picking up wins thanks to their brilliant support at home.
12th Heerenveen D+
Promised much, but delivered very little. Heerenveen love to attack under Robin van Persie, but there is little focus on the defensive aspect of their game. Some flashes of potential have been coming through from the likes of Trenksow on the wing.
13th Heracles Almelo C
Heracles are just about keeping up. Quality from De Keersmaecker in midfield and the likes of Hornkamp and Kulenovic in attack will make sure they keep their heads above water. Sometimes the negative tactics away from home can hinder further progress.
14th PEC Zwolle C
Another team doing what is expected of them without really pushing on. Despite being some people’s tip for relegation at the start of the campaign, PEC have been largely stable so far, and they nearly picked up a result at Ajax in their last match.
15th FC Groningen D
It is difficult to be too harsh on a team that has just been promoted to the top flight, but most thought highly of Groningen’s return, especially after some early positive results. Since then, it has been a defensive calamity and sometimes a lack of effort too.
16th Sparta Rotterdam E
Despite having all the right tools for success, Sparta have not been maximising their potential at all. Keeping a host of fine players over the summer led to Jeroen Rijsdijk getting the sack because of the club’s high expectations. Maurice Steijn has returned to the club he left before joining Ajax, and so far has not experienced much joy.
17th Almere City D–
Almere are struggling and are looking out of their depth at this level. New signings haven’t delivered and it seems a matter of time until the manager is changed. Six goals scored in 13 games is the worst record in the league, with 12 goals the next fewest in the Eredivisie.
18th RKC Waalwijk E
A very poor disciplinary record, so it is no wonder they are bottom of the class! Six red cards is double their nearest ‘competitor’ this season in this regard. A lack of quality all of the pitch will mean a difficult year ahead.