The Eredivisie returned with a bang after the winter break and here is our team of the week for round 15.
Luuk Koopmans (ADO Den Haag)
ADO Den Haag sealed a crucial 1-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk at the weekend with Luuk Koopmans excellent in goal for Ruud Brood’s side.
Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)
The 20-year-old is having an excellent season for Feyenoord and was crucial at both ends as Feyenoord defeated Sparta Rotterdam 2-0. Geertruida scored the opening goal and was untroubled at right-back throughout the game.
Jayden Oosterwolde (Twente)
One of the revelations of the season, Oosterwolde was excellent in Twente’s 4-1 win at Emmen, contributing two great assists. The left-back is gaining a lot of attention due to his performances this season.
Ko Itakura (Groningen)
Utrecht may have got back to get a 2-2 draw against Groningen, but Itakura was outstanding at the back. He made 4 tackles, 4 interceptions, 10 clearances and blocked four shots in the draw.
Matus Bero (Vitesse)
Vitesse were too strong for Heracles on Saturday with Bero going down as the matchwinner. His first strike has gone down as an own goal but he also got the second in a 2-0 victory.
Ibrahim Sangare (PSV)
Sangare had an excellent game in the midfield against Ajax on Sunday and was completely dominant from start to finish. He completed nine tackles, made four clearances and blocked three shots.
Ben Rienstra (Fortuna Sittard)
Fortuna Sittard swept Heerenveen aside on Sunday with Rienstra the standout in the midfield. He netted once in the 3-1 victory and had an all-round excellent game.
Dusan Tadic (Ajax)
Ajax’s captain stood up when needed against PSV Eindhoven and got the crucial assist for a goal which made it 2-1. He also hit the post and was the most threatening player in Ajax’s attack.
Vaclav Cerny (Twente)
Twente were without Danilo against Emmen but Vaclav Cerny stood up and helped his team win 4-1 with two good goals. The winger is having a much improved campaign.
Giorgios Giakoumakis (VVV-Venlo)
Now the Eredivisie top scorer after a double that saw VVV come from behind to beat Willem II 2-1. Will VVV keep hold of their star man this month?
Eran Zahavi (PSV)
Has had a poor Eredivisie campaign so far but against Ajax he had his best game for PSV with two goals in the 2-2 draw. His partnership with Donyell Malen caused Ajax’s defence plenty of issues throughout and he could have scored more goals.