Here is our Eredivisie Team of the Week for Round 24 of the Eredivisie.
Michael Verrips (Emmen)
Emmen managed a shock 1-0 victory over in-form Utrecht on Saturday with Verrips having an excellent game. The goalkeeper made several top saves in a victory that gives Emmen some hope of beating the drop.
Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse Arnhem)
Bazoer may have gave away a penalty but he had an excellent game against VVV, with the centre-back scoring an giving an assist in the 4-1 win. He completed 91.7% of his passes, more than any of his teammates.
Nick Viergever (PSV Eindhoven)
PSV 1-1 Ajax wasn’t the most exciting of games, but the hosts did manage to nullify the Ajax attack throughout the game. Sebastien Haller was invisible with Viergever and Teze doing a good job. Viergever won four aerial challenges and made five clearances.
Sven van Beek (Willem II)
Willem II eased their relegation fears with an important 2-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam. Van Beek had a strong game at the back for the Tilburg side, winning seven aerial challenges, and making five interceptions.
Matus Bero (Vitesse Arnhem)
Bero was outstanding in Vitesse’s victory over VVV, contributing two assists from four key passes. He also came close to scoring himself, completed 84.8% of his passes, and made three tackles in an excellent all round performance.
Sondre Tronstad (Vitesse Arnhem)
Tronstad isn’t the flashiest of midfielders, but he is crucial to Vitesse’s system and he got himself a goal in the 4-1 win over VVV. He also made six tackles and five interceptions.
Mike Tresor (Willem II)
Tresor was the matchwinner for Willem II in the clash with Sparta, firstly setting up Che Nunnely to open the scoring before sealing the win himself with a penalty. Willem II need their Belgian star to continue playing like this if they are to avoid relegation.
Sergio Pena (Emmen)
Pena was the hero for Emmen in their 1-0 win over Utrecht with his goal turning out to be the winner. The midfielder was key all over the pitch as Emmen ground out the victory.
Virgil Misidjan (PEC Zwolle)
PEC Zwolle came from behind to hammer Heerenveen on Friday evening with Misidjan getting a goal and an assist. The winger had a fine game, and Heerenveen couldn’t handle him. Misidjan won four free-kicks and contributed four key passes.
Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar)
Boadu is in red hot form at the moment, scoring a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over Feyenoord on Sunday. That is five goals in two games now for the striker.
Armando Broja (Vitesse Arnhem)
Broja put in a great forward’s performance in Vitesse’s 4-1 win over VVV. He won aerial challenges, and held up the ball well. He got a goal and an assist too. Broja also completed three dribbles.