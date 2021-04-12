Here is our team of the week for round 29 of the Eredivisie.
Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)
Bijlow was in excellent form for the second week in a row as Feyenoord came away from Utrecht with a 2-1 win. The goalkeeper made several top saves, and put his body on the line at the end to deny Gyrano Kerk. Hopefully, his injury is not too bad.
Miguel Araujo (Emmen)
Araujo had a strong game at the back as Emmen continued their great escape from the bottom three with a 3-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard. Araujo made an excellent clearance of the line, while also winning five aerial duals, and making four interceptions during the game.
Milan van Ewijk (ADO Den Haag)
The ADO Den Haag right-back is being linked with a move to Heerenveen and he definitely deserves a transfer this summer after the season he is having. Van Ewijk was excellent against Vitesse on Friday as ADO came away with a 0-0 draw.
Ibrahim Dresevic (Heerenveen)
The centre-back had an excellent game at the back in Heerenveen’s 2-0 victory over Groningen. He made seven interceptions, four clearances and won four aerial challenges in a strong performance.
Jordan Teze (PSV Eindhoven)
PSV comfortably defeated VVV-Venlo 2-0 on Sunday with Teze having a strong game at the back for the Eindhoven side. The 21-year-old made six successful tackles and had a 90% pass accuracy. Georgios Giakoumakis barely had a sniff all game because of Teze.
Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar)
Clasie came into the AZ starting eleven in place of the suspended Teun Koopmeiners and he netted his first Eredivisie goal since 2018 to put his side on course for their 2-0 win over Sparta. The midfielder has had his off the field issues this season but he proved on Saturday that he can be a very useful player for the Alkmaar side.
Rai Vloet (Heracles Almelo)
Vloet once again appears on our team of the week selection after another excellent performance in Heracles 4-0 win over Willem II. Vloet ended the game with two assists and a goal in the comfortable victory. Is the midfielder heading for a summer transfer now?
Tibor Halilovic (Heerenveen)
Halilovic was very impressive in Heerenveen’s 2-0 win over Groningen, and capped his performance with a goal. He had four shots, completed four dribbles, and contributed one key pass in an all-action performance.
Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord)
Again when Feyenoord need inspiration it is their captain that finds it. Berghuis scored the winning goal in the 2-1 win over Utrecht on Sunday. The Netherlands international now has 17 goal and 11 assists this season. What a campaign he is having.
Sinan Bakis (Heracles Almelo)
The striker put Heracles on the way to their 4-0 victory over Willem II on Saturday with two goals in the first-half. A clinical performance from the forward, who only had two efforts on goal during the game.
Sebastien Haller (Ajax)
Ajax only needed Haller’s acrobatic finish to see off RKC Waalwijk in a 1-0 victory on Sunday. The striker’s 8th league goal of the season has Ajax now within touching distance of sealing the Eredivisie title.