Here is our team of the week for Round 31 of the Eredivisie.
Remko Pasveer (Vitesse Arnhem)
Vitesse Arnhem had some trouble with PEC Zwolle on Saturday but came away with a 2-1 victory. Pasveer had a good game in the Vitesse goal, making six saves to help his side to a crucial three points in the battle for third.
Jurrien Timber (Ajax)
Ajax’s championship winning 4-0 win over Emmen on Sunday wasn’t their best performance of the campaign but they got the victory. Timber set them on their way with his first Eredivisie goal.
Milan van Ewijk (ADO Den Haag)
ADO may be going down but Van Ewijk has been a revelation this season and there is no doubt that the right-back will be playing in the Eredivisie next season. He was once again excellent as ADO defeated Feyenoord 3-2.
Robin Propper (Heracles Almelo)
The centre-back kept Giakoumakis quiet during Heracles 4-0 victory over VVV and also provided an assist for the opening goal. A solid game from the defender.
Abdou Harroui (Sparta Rotterdam)
Sparta kept their chances of a top eight finish alive with a 2-1 victory over Groningen, inspired by an excellent goal from Harroui. The midfielder is heading for a transfer in the summer and could be an absolute bargain for a club. Such a classy player.
Rai Vloet (Heracles Almelo)
Another week, another place in our team of the week for Vloet, who had an excellent game in the 4-0 victory over VVV. He scored once, and created five chances in another eye catching performance.
Nasser El Khayati (ADO Den Haag)
El Khayati inspired ADO’s shock 3-2 win over Feyenoord with two goals. His finest performance since returning to the club and it keeps ADO’s chances of survival alive.
Dusan Tadic (Ajax)
Ajax’s championship winning 4-0 win over Emmen saw Tadic once again play a key role with his side. The Serbian provided two assists in the victory, taking him to 14 goals and 16 assists for the season. His first assist was a wonderful cross for Rensch to head in.
Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven)
PSV may have struggled to a 2-2 draw against Heerenveen, but once again, Cody Gakpo was the best player on the pitch for Roger Schmidt’s side. He scored a wonderful goal and looked the one that was going to make something happen. In front of the watching Frank de Boer too.
Sinan Bakis (Heracles Almelo)
Bakis has had a hit and miss season, but he got himself a hattrick in the 4-0 victory over VVV in a dominant display. Heracles are in the fight for a European playoff spot.
Lisandro Semedo (Fortuna Sittard)
Fortuna Sittard are in the race for the European playoff spots after a 3-0 win over Twente. Semedo was the key man for his side with two goals.