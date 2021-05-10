Here is our team of the week for round 32 of the Eredivisie.
Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax)
Stekelenburg was once again in good form for Ajax in the 3-0 win over Feyenoord and the veteran goalkeeper kept out a penalty from Leroy Fer. The stopper is well on his way to the European Championships.
Pawel Bochniewicz (Heerenveen)
Heerenveen 0-0 Utrecht is not a match that will be fondly remembered, but Bochniewicz put in a strong performance from his side and deserves praise for helping claim a point.
Jurrien Timber (Ajax)
What a revelation Timber is becoming for Ajax! Another outstanding performance from the young centre-back in the 3-0 win over Feyenoord. There are already calls for the versatile defender to be called up for Euro 2020.
Gianni Zuiverloon (ADO)
ADO are giving themselves every chance of beating the drop by earning their second win in a row on Sunday. Zuiverloon was a stand out for his side in the 1-0 win over PEC Zwolle.
Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven)
It was great to see Van Ginkel back in the PSV starting line-up and completing 87 minutes on Sunday. He was steady in the midfield and helped his side complete a comfortable 2-0 victory over Willem II. Hopefully, more to come from the midfielder before the end of the campaign.
Bryan Smeets (Sparta)
Sparta are in with a shout of the European playoffs after their 3-0 win over Vitesse on Friday. Bryan Smeets was the catalyst for the win with a goal and an assist.
Azor Matusiwa (Groningen)
The defensive midfielder controlled the game as Groningen hammered Emmen 4-0. Robben and Da Cruz may take the headlines, but Matusiwa was excellent.
Vito van Crooy (VVV-Venlo)
Van Crooij stole the show for his side with two goals and an assist but it was not enough for victory as VVV drew 3-3 against RKC Waalwijk. Should VVV go down, clubs will be circling the winger.
Cyril Ngonge (RKC Waalwijk)
RKC could have been dragged into the relegation battle with a loss to VVV but thanks to the two goals of Ngonge they got a draw and remain in control of their destiny. Ngonge was a constant thorn in the VVV side and showed good composure to net a late penalty.
Arjen Robben (Groningen)
What a day for Robben, who stole the show in only his second start of the season. He provided two assists in the 4-0 win over Emmen, the second of which was an excellent through ball. The veteran was clearly emotional after the performance and the forward is going to be crucial if Groningen are to have success in the European playoffs.
Alessio da Cruz (Groningen)
While Robben stole the show with two assists, Da Cruz also had an excellent game for Groningen. The forward showed good composure to net twice. Seems set for a move this summer, despite the club wanting him to stay.