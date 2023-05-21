It was an exciting penultimate day in the Eredivisie with nine matches all kicking off at the same time. Below is a round-up of all the action.
PSV 3-3 Heerenveen
PSV Eindhoven blew the chance to seal the second spot and had to battle for a point at home to Heerenveen.
A win was what PSV needed to make sure they claimed the Champions League playoff spot and it seemed like the game was going to plan as Ibrahim Sangare gave them the lead.
However, defensive errors cost the hosts as Milan van Ewijk and Antoine Colassin both scored before the break to put Heerenveen ahead. Colassin then added a third early into the second half to set off alarm bells in the Philips Stadion.
PSV rallied before the end and managed to take a point because of a Luuk de Jong header and a Xavi Simons penalty.
The mission next week is clear now that PSV must either match or better Ajax’s result. PSV is away to AZ, while Ajax is in Enschede to face Twente. Heerenveen reclaims the 8th spot which is the final playoff place.
Ajax 3-1 Utrecht
Ajax gave themselves a chance of claiming second thanks to a win in their final home game of the season.
The hosts were the better side from the start and in the 20th minute, Owen Wijndal set up Steven Bergwijn to net.
Ajax did not take advantage of their possession and early in the second half, Utrecht equalised through Tasos Douvikas.
Ajax poured forward and chances were missed before Brian Brobbey got a tap-in in the 68th minute. At the other end, Mike van der Hoorn hit the post before Davy Klaassen wrapped up the win in stoppage time.
Ajax remains third but three points behind PSV and two ahead of AZ Alkmaar. They finish the season away to Twente. Utrecht will finish 7th.
Emmen 1-3 Feyenoord
Emmen will contest the Eredivisie relegation playoffs after falling to a loss against Feyenoord.
Richairo Zivkovic gave the hosts an early lead but Oussama Idrissi fired in the equaliser before the break.
Arne Slot brought on Danilo after 67 minutes and the striker scored twice in the final ten minutes to win it for the champions.
Emmen are certain to finish 16th and will now fight for their survival in the playoffs.
NEC Nijmegen 0-3 AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar bounced back from their Europa Conference Semi-final loss to West Ham United by beating NEC.
Jesper Karlsson opened the scoring before having another goal ruled out by VAR shortly afterwards. Jordy Clasie then got himself on the scoresheet before Karlsson wrapped up the win in the second half.
NEC were reduced to ten men in the second half when Dirk Proper saw red and they are now out of the running for a European playoff spot. They currently sit 11th.
AZ Alkmaar needs to beat PSV next weekend for any chance that they could overtake Ajax and take third. However, they are now guaranteed at least fourth and a Europa Conference League spot.
Excelsior 3-0 Fortuna Sittard
Excelsior secured their top flight status with a comfortable victory over Fortuna Sittard in Rotterdam.
The first half was equal but after the break, Kik Pierie headed in a cross to make it 1-0. Couhaib Driouech headed in a second before Kenzo Goudmijn wrapped up the win late on.
Excelsior can now look forward to next season as they sit 15th and four points above the bottom three. Fortuna is in 13th.
Vitesse Arnhem 6-0 Groningen
Vitesse Arnhem secured their top flight status in style against already relegated Groningen.
Vitesse went into the game knowing they were surely safe but they made sure of it with a big win. Million Manhoef opened the scoring after four minutes, taking down a pass from Kacper Kozlowski before firing into the far corner.
Groningen were reduced to ten men when Peter Leeuwenburgh was shown red for a last-man challenge and Melle Meulensteen then added a second for Vitesse before the break.
In the second half, Vitesse opened up the visitors time and time again and the goals kept coming. Manhoef made it 3-0 before Gabriel Vidovic got the fourth. Manhoef completed his hattrick with a fierce strike and before the end, Sondre Trondstad wrapped up a strong showing from Phillip Cocu’s side.
Vitesse is in 12th while Groningen are waiting for the season to end in 17th.
Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 Cambuur
Sparta Rotterdam came from behind to hammer Cambuur 4-1 which sealed sixth spot for the hosts.
Nick Olij kept out a penalty from Roberts Uldrikis early on but Marco Tol did head the visitors in front moments later.
The hosts then rallied with Koki Saito firing into the far corner to make it 1-1 before Mica Pinto made it 2-1 and Joshua Kitolano headed in a third.
Uldrikis hit the post for Cambuur in the second half but there was no chance of a comeback when Younes Namli sealed the victory.
Sparta are guaranteed sixth and will prepare for the European playoffs, while Cambuur remains bottom.
Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 Volendam
Go Ahead Eagles still have a slim chance of reaching the European playoffs after a win over Volendam.
Willum Thor Willumssen missed a penalty early on for the hosts before Isaac Lidberg did eventually make it 1-0 before the break.
In the second half, Oliver Valaker Edvardson and Dario Serra both netted to seal a comfortable afternoon in Deventer.
Go Ahead Eagles are three points behind Heerenveen going into the final game of the season but have an equal goal difference. Volendam is now safe in 14th.
RKC Waalwijk 0-5 Twente
RKC’s chances of reaching the European playoffs took a blow as they were hammered at home by FC Twente.
The Tukkers went into the game with a slim chance of still finishing fourth but they needed AZ to lose which didn’t happen.
Twente did their bit though with Gijs Smal and Manfred Ugalde scoring before the break. In the second half, Ramiz Zerrouki, Michal Sadilek and Julio Pleguezuelo all got themselves on the scoresheet.
FC Twente is now guaranteed fifth spot while RKC is ninth and two points behind Heerenveen in the race for eighth.