The penultimate round of the Eredivisie took place on Thursday afternoon and here is our team of the week.
Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam)
Sparta are still on control of 8th spot after a 0-0 draw against Utrecht, thanks to their excellent goalkeeper. Okoye made several saves to keep a clean sheet for his side.
Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar)
AZ could not find a winning goal against Groningen and they will now have to settle for third spot. However, Wijndal had an impressive game at left-back for his side. He made 104 touches, completed 93.3& of his passes and created three touches. He only had to face Arjen Robben for ten minutes, though.
Devyne Rensch (Ajax)
A supreme talent, Rensch was once again excellent as Ajax defeated VVV 3-1 on Thursday. The full-back opened the scoring and he was a standout on the left until he was given a well-earned rest after 68 minutes. He contributed four tackles, two interceptions and two key passes.
Melle Meulensteen (RKC Waalwijk)
RKC look to have secured their Eredivisie future on Thursday after a 2-1 win over FC Twente. Meulensteen was a rock at the back, making three tackles, four interceptions and four clearances during the win.
Sergio Pena (Emmen)
The Peruvian inspired Emmen’s 3-1 win over Heerenveen with two goals from the penalty spot, while he was denied his hattrick by a deflection. The victory is key for the club as they look to avoid the relegation playoffs this weekend.
Oussama Tannane (Vitesse Arnhem)
Tannane was possibly playing his penultimate Vitesse game on Thursday and he showed why he would be a big miss if he leaves. The midfielder provided two assist in the 3-3 draw at Fortuna Sittard that sealed their place in Europe next season.
Zian Flemming (Fortuna Sittard)
Flemming was in good form for Fortuna, scoring twice in the 3-3 draw against Vitesse on Thursday. A clinical performance from the midfielder.
Che Nunnely (Willem II)
Nunnely provided a goal and an assist in Willem II’s crucial 4-1 win at ADO Den Haag on Thursday. The winger was a constant threat throughout the match.
Vangelis Pavlidis (Willem II)
Willem II needed to beat ADO Den Haag on Thursday and they did so comfortably with the 4-1 victory keeping safety in their own hands. Pavlidis inspired his side with two goals.
Mylla Sow (RKC Waalwijk)
RKC are all but safe after the 2-1 win over Twente on Thursday and Sow was the club’s hero with both goals. It is a great achievement for RKC given how poor the side were last season.
Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven)
Malen is heading into the European Championships in good form, with the striker scoring and providing an assist in PSV’s 4-2 win over PEC Zwolle.