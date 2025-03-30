RKC hold AZ Alkmaar to a draw AZ Alkmaar's chances of a top three finish took a ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Ajax beat... There were four Eredivisie matches on Sunday and below is ...

Eredivisie Round Up: NEC Battl... There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Feyenoord... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: PSV ease ... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...

Almere City hold NAC Breda to ... Almere City could only take a 1-1 draw from their ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Ajax win ... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...