There were four Eredivisie matches on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Utrecht 2-0 Heerenveen
Robin Veldman’s debut as Heerenveen manager ended in defeat at Utrecht.
Both sides traded chances in the early stages before the hosts broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute. Miguel Rodríguez applied the finish against Andries Noppert.
Nothing then happened until Nikolai Hopland headed the ball into his own net to make it 2-0 in the second half.
Utrecht remains third in the table while Heerenveen sits in 11th.
Heracles Almelo 2-1 Twente
Heracles Almelo moved to tenth in the table with a victory over rivals FC Twente.
FC Twente were without Sam Lammers and Ricky van Wolfswinkel in the Twentse Derby and their lack of threat in attack was evident from the start.
Heracles striker Jizz Hornkamp opened the scoring in the ninth minute after Lars Unnerstall dropped a shot in front of him. It was almost 2-0 before the break but Michel Vlap cleared a Brian De Keersmaecker effort off the line.
Juho Talvitie missed a huge chance early in the second half before Hornkamp did make it 2-0 with a header.
Sayfallah Ltaief pulled one back for Twente but the home side held on for the three points which moves then 10th. Twente sits fifth.
PSV Eindhoven 0-2 Ajax
Ajax took a huge step towards the Eredivisie title with a 2-0 win at PSV Eindhoven.
The match was cagey until Davy Klaassen opened the scoring from close range with ten minutes left of the first half.
Peter Bosz made a double change at the break with Joey Veerman and Guus Til off for Malik Tillman and Tyrell Malacia. PSV gained more possession but it was Ajax who doubled their lead as Bertrand Traore shrugged off Malacia before firing into the far corner.
Noa Lang then had an effort deflected just wide for PSV but they barely threatened a goal against a well organised Ajax, who move nine points clear at the top.
It would take a strange series of events to prevent the Eredivisie title heading to Amsterdam.
Feyenoord 3-2 Go Ahead Eagles
Feyenoord remained in the hunt for third with a victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
Feyenoord took the lead after half an hour from the penalty spot after Anis Hadj Moussa was tripped in the box. Jakob Moder scored the penalty.
Just before the break, Go Ahead Eagles scored a lovely goal to equalise. Victor Edvardsen played a 1-2 with Milan Smit before slotting the ball perfectly into the net.
Julián Carranza hit the post for Feyenoord early in the second half before Hadj Moussa did make it 2-1. However, Go Ahead Eagles hit back with Oliver Antman applying the finish this time after a 1-2 with Smit.
Igor Paixao had a quiet game for Feyenoord but he turned out to be the match winner with the Brazilian cutting in before netting his tenth of the campaign.
It is Robin van Persie’s first win at home as Feyenoord head coach and they are 4th and Go Ahead Eagles are 7th.