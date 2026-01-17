There were five games in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Ajax 2-2 Go Ahead Eagles
A bad week for Ajax got worse as they threw away a 2-0 lead to Go Ahead Eagles.
After their 6-0 KNVB Cup loss at AZ Alkmaar, Ajax were hoping to bounce back and it looked like they were heading for a victory when they went into the break 2-0 up.
In the 15th minute, Davy Klaassen finished off a swift counter to make it 1-0 before Kasper Dolberg doubled the lead.
Eight minutes into the second half, Thibo Baeten capitalised on some poor defending to make it 2-1. A powerful volley from Milan Smit then made it 2-2 after an hour.
Ajax pushed for a winner but Lucas Rosa’s effort that hit the post was the closest they came.
Ajax are third while Go Ahead Eagles is in 13th.
PEC Zwolle 3-1 AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar slumped to a poor 3-1 loss at PEC Zwolle.
After their huge cup win over Ajax, AZ were brought back down to earth by the hosts, who took a 2-0 lead within the first half hour.
Shola Shoretire was the hero for the hosts as he put them in front after seven minutes. He then earned a corner which led to Anselmo Garcia McNulty nodding in a second.
AZ hadn’t turned up but they did pull one back in the second half when Peer Koopmeiners corner ended up evading everyone and flew into the net.
Jizz Hornkamp had a goal disallowed for offside before Shoretire netted the hosts third late on.
The win means PEC Zwolle is in 11th while AZ is sixth.
Excelsior 2-2 Telstar
Excelsior battled back to earn a 2-2 draw against Telstar.
The first half was a drab affair but it was the visitors that came closest with Milan Zonneveld seeing his shot saved by Stijn van Gassel.
Telstar made a quick start to the second half with Ritmeester van de Kamp sliding the ball in from close range before Nils Rossen made it 2-0 with a fierce shot.
Excelsior rallied and in the 75th minute, Irakli Yegoian pulled one back. Telstar wobbled and the hosts quickly made it 2-2 through Noah Naujoks.
Its a blow for Telstar who remain just above the drop zone in fifteenth while Excelsior are one spot above them.
Fortuna Sittard 1-2 PSV Eindhoven
Ivan Peresic ensured that PSV Eindhoven departed Limburg with a hard fought victory.
Looking for their 15th consecutive away win, PSV began brightly and after eight minutes, Paul Wanner made it 1-0 from a swift attack.
Four minutes later, Fortuna Sittard were level when Kaj Sierhuis tried his luck from 25 yards and the ball flew into the net.
Fortuna defended well but with fifteen minutes left, Mauro Junior’s excellent through ball set up Peresic and he calmly made it 2-1. PSV then missed several chances to add a third but in the end it didn’t matter.
PSV go 16 points clear at the top while Fortuna is in 12th.
NAC Breda 3-4 NEC Nijmegen
A stoppage time winner saw NEC come out on top of a seven-goal thriller against NAC.
With Ajax dropping points, NEC had the opportunity to close the gap on third spot with a victory. After just ten minutes, Eli Dasa fired NEC in front before Sami Ouaissa placed a shot in the bottom corner to make it 2-0.
NAC pulled one back before the break thanks to an excellent strike from Moussa Soumano. Ten minutes into the second half, Soumano equalise with a deflected strike.
Dirk Proper restored NEC’s lead but NAC equalised again as Boy Kemper finished a fine attack. It appeared the game was heading for a draw but in the 94th minute, Kodai Sano popped up to net a winner for the visitors.
NEC are now just two points behind Ajax in fourth while NAC is 16th.