There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday including Ajax v PSV Eindhoven. Below is a round up of all the action.
Willem II 0-1 Twente
Sam Lammers scored the only goal of the game as FC Twente left Willem II with a 1-0 victory.
Twente were without Sem Stein and Ricky van Wolfswinkel for the clash and they struggled to break down the hosts in the first half.
After the break, Willem II struck the crossbar through Kyan Vaesen before Twente scored just before the hour. A lovely counter-attack ended with Lammers netting.
That proved to be the only goal of the game and Twente stay 4th while Willem II are 10th.
Heracles Almelo 2-0 NAC Breda
Heracles Almelo earned themselves a much-needed 2-0 victory at home to NAC Breda.
After three straight losses, Heracles had dropped down the table but they took the lead after 39 minutes through a Brian de Keersmaecker penalty.
De Keersmaecker then doubled the lead with 20 minutes left and that was enough to secure the hosts victory. Interestingly, Erik ten Hag was a spectator in the stand following his sacking by Manchester United.
Heracles are now 11th in the table while NAC Breda is in 7th.
Ajax 3-2 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven’s perfect start to the season is over after they were defeated 3-2 in Amsterdam by Ajax.
After the win at Feyenoord in midweek, Ajax headed into the game full of confidence but PSV took the lead in the 18th minute. Luuk de Jong rose to send a textbook header into the top corner.
Ajax then took control of the game and it was fully deserved when Davy Klaassen headed in an equaliser in the 43rd minute. Before that, Walter Benitez had to keep out efforts from Brian Brobbey and Kian Fitz-Jim.
Nine minutes into the second half, Ivan Perisic drilled PSV back in front from the edge of the box but again Ajax fought back. After Benitez had made a save from Bertrand Traore, Kian Fitz-Jim was on hand to slam in an equaliser.
After some poor defending, Mika Godts was then given an acre of space to then fire Ajax in front and it was only because of the post and Benitez that Ajax didn’t add further goals before the end.
An excellent performance by the hosts, who end PSV’s 10-game winning streak. The points gap at the top is now just five and Ajax have a game in hand.
Feyenoord 3-2 AZ Alkmaar
Feyenoord came from behind to defeat AZ Alkmaar 3-2 in Rotterdam.
The game was even with chances few and far between before Troy Parrott gave AZ the lead just before half time. David Møller Wolfe profited from Thomas Beelen’s error before setting up Parrott for an easy finish.
After an hour, Igor Paixão’s shot was touched by Møller Wolfe and found the net to make it 1-1. Luka Ivanusec then made it 2-1 shortly afterwards from a difficult angle.
Ibrahim Osman’s athletic finish then settled the nerves in De Kuip but AZ would set up a dramatic finish as Ernest Poku set up Mexx Meerdink to make it 3-2.
Feyenoord held on for the win which moves them back to fourth while AZ sits 6th.
Fortuna Sittard 3-0 Heerenveen
Fortuna Sittard eased to a comfortable victory over Heerenveen on Saturday evening.
Both sides overcame amateur sides with a struggle in the KNVB Cup in midweek. The hosts took the lead in the tenth minute with Loreintz Rosier heading in.
Heerenveen then had possession without causing any real threat and after an hour, Kristoffer Peterson doubled the hosts lead. He robbed Nikolai Hopland before finishing past Andries Noppert.
Rosier then got his second to seal the win which moves Fortuna Sittard to 7th while Heerenveen are in 13th.