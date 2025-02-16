Here is a round-up of all the action from the Eredivisie on Sunday.
NEC Nijmegen 2-2 Almere City
A 94th-minute equaliser earned NEC Nijmegen a point against Almere City.
NEC took the lead in the third minute as Sami Ouaissa bundled the ball in. The goal was looked at by VAR due to a handball but it stood, much to the surprise of Almere City.
NEC pushed for a second but Mees Hoedemakers and Bryan Linssen missed their opportunities while a cross from Vito van Crooij hit the post. On the stroke of half time, Almere City equalised through a Ricardo Visus header.
In the second half, Almere City took the lead as Hamdi Akujobi was left completely free to fire in. That seemed to be the winner but Van Crooij rescued a late point for the hosts.
NEC is in 12th while Almere City stays rock bottom.
Twente 2-0 RKC Waalwijk
An excellent goal by Sam Lammers led Twente to a 2-0 win over RKC Waalwijk.
Lammers returned to the line-up after injury and he marked it with an excellent solo goal after 28 minutes. He jinked through some challenges before expertly chipping the ball into the net with a deft touch.
RKC threatened an equaliser but they lacked the finishing touch in front of goal with Mohammed Ihattaren wasting their biggest chance.
Lammers had a goal chalked off for offside before Sem Steijn settled the match with a calm finish in the box.
Twente’s win sees them remain in sixth while RKC are 17th.
PEC Zwolle 1-1 Heerenveen
The points were shared between PEC Zwolle and Heerenveen.
Heerenveen dominated the early stages but it was PEC Zwolle who took the lead as Dylan Vente netted his tenth goal of the season.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh netted the equaliser in the second half as he reacted to net on the rebound after Jasper Schendelaar kept out the initial effort.
The remainder of the match was poor and the points were shared in the end. PEC Zwolle is 13th and Heerenveen 9th.
Ajax 4-0 Heracles Almelo
Ajax are two points clear at the top of the Eredivisie after a 4-0 win over Heracles Almelo.
The loss of points by PSV on Saturday presented Ajax with an opportunity to extend their lead at the top. They did so comfortably with Mika Godts marking his return to the starting eleven with a fine finish to make it 1-0. The assist from Steven Berghuis was excellent.
Brian Brobbey finished off a swift attack to make it 2-0 before Oliver Edvardsen added a third with an acrobatic finish in the second half. Davy Klaassen then fired in his 100th goal for Ajax to make it 4-0.
Ajax were then able to hand debuts to two of their biggest young talents in Rayane Bounida and Sean Steur.
With their game in hand, Ajax takes a strong position at the top of the table while Heracles sits 15th.