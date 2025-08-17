There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-2 Ajax
After an exciting first 45 minutes, Go Ahead Eagles and Ajax shared the points in Sunday’s early kick-off.
After only three minutes, Ajax had the lead as Davy Klaassen took advantage of some poor defending to net. However, Go Ahead Eagles then took control and after 20 minutes, Melle Meulensteen headed in an equaliser.
Victor Edvardsen then set up Evert Linthorst to put the hosts in front before Youri Baas equalised deep in first half stoppage time.
In the second half, Ajax shaded it but they could not find the winning goal and both teams settled for a point. Its a second draw for Go Ahead Eagles, while Ajax moves onto four points.
Twente 0-2 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven made it two wins from two games with a victory at Twente.
After only seven minutes, Sergino Dest burst down the right and his cross was deflected into his own net by Max Bruns. PSV then lost striker Alassane Plea to an injury meaning Guus Til came on up front.
In the second half, a fluid PSV attack ended with Jerdy Schouten slotting in the second and that was enough for victory. There could have been more goals for the visitors but the post denied Ismail Saibari.
PSV are on six points while Twente are still pointless.
Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 Utrecht
Tobias Lauritsen netted a late penalty to seal victory for Sparta Rotterdam.
The opening goal came after 25 minutes with Joshua Kitolano curling an excellent strike into the top corner to put the hosts in front.
Utrecht pushed for an equaliser but Joel Drommel kept them out in the first half and when he was eventually beaten, the offside flag denied Dani de Wit.
De Wit was preferred to the heavily criticised Noah Ohio up front for Utrecht and he did nod Utrecht level in the 63rd minute.
The game was heading for a draw but in the 88th minute, Mike van der Hoorn was punished for a handball and Tobias Lauritsen sealed the victory for Sparta. It is their first win of the campaign while Utrecht sits on three points still.
Volendam 2-2 AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar were held to a 2-2 draw at AZ Alkmaar.
Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro returned in goal for AZ Alkmaar after a lengthy injury but his loss of possession led to the opening goal. After seven minutes he played a sloppy pass and the ball made its way to Aurelio Oehlers who volleyed in.
AZ reacted quickly and Sven Mijnans crossed for Ibrahim Sadiq to head in the equaliser. Nine minutes into the second half, Kees Smit crossed for Troy Parrott to put the visitors in front.
Volendam equalised in the 65th minute and it was another error from the goalkeeper as he could not keep out a weak header from Xavier Mbuyamba.
AZ pushed for a winner but Volendam held on for their first point of the campaign. AZ drops their first points of the campaign.
NAC Breda 2-1 Fortuna Sittard
Lewis Holtby inspired NAC Breda to a 2-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard on Sunday evening.
NAC Breda signed the veteran German international last week and he was straight into the starting eleven. He opened the scoring after 23 minutes with a close range finish.
Holtby then got himself an assist as Juho Talvitie got NAC’s second with an excellent strike that ended in the net via the crossbar.
Fortuna Sittard then handed a debut to Mohamed Ihattaren and he provided an assist for Philip Brittijn to make it 2-1.
NAC Breda held on for the final 15 minutes to seal their first win of the season. Fortuna Sittard stays on one point.