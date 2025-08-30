There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday evening and below is a round up of all the action.
Volendam 1-1 Ajax
Ajax came from behind to earn a point at Volendam.
Without Brian Brobbey, who was given time off amid transfer speculation, Ajax took control from the start but it was Volendam who took the lead. Henk Veerman launched the ball from long range and found the net.
After an hour, Ajax equalised when Wout Weghorst’s header was converted by Ko Itakura. Ajax then pushed for the winner but Volendam held on for the point.
Ajax are on eight points while Volendam now has four.
Heerenveen 2-2 Go Ahead Eagles
Finn Stokkers scored a 93rd minute equaliser to earn Go Ahead Eagles a draw in Friesland.
Within the first minute, Go Ahead Eagles were ahead as Melle Meulensteen took advantage of some poor defending from the hosts to net.
Both sides traded chances before Heerenveen equalised in first half stoppage time as Nicolai Hopland scored from a corner. Three minutes into the second half, Heerenveen were ahead through Jacob Trenskow.
Andries Noppert kept the hosts ahead with a number of saves but in stoppage time he was finally beaten by Stokkers, who earned the visitors a point.
Go Ahead Eagles have three points while Heerenveen has two. Both sides are still searching for their first league win.
PSV Eindhoven 0-2 Telstar
In one of the biggest Eredivisie shocks in history, Telstar earned their first win of the season at PSV Eindhoven.
PSV once again lined up without a recognised centre forward as Ricardo Pepi was on the bench while new signing Myron Boadu was not registered in time.
Telstar were aggressive from the start and it was deserved when Tyrone Owusu found the net with an excellent strike after 20 minutes.
Ronald Koeman Jr was barely threatened in the Telstar goal and Peter Bosz made a triple change at the break with Pepi, Joey Veerman and Esmir Bajraktarevic all brought on.
The changes didn’t work and after an error from Veerman, Telstar got a corner which resulted in a tap in for Patrick Brouwer. The home crowd was stunned and as Ronald Koeman watched on, Telstar held on for a famous victory.
It is the first win of the season for Telstar and their first in the top flight since the 1970’s. PSV drop points in the league for the first time.
Excelsior 1-0 FC Twente
Excelsior defeated FC Twente despite playing most of the game with 10-men.
Excelsior came close early on but Stan Henderikx’s powerful strike came back off the crossbar. Henderikx’s then brought down Daan Rots as he raced in on goal and received a red card in the 21st minute.
Despite the man advantage, Twente struggled to create chances and that continued after the break as well. Eventually, new big money signing Sondre Ørjasaeter was introduced but he also could not break down Excelsior.
The game seemed to be heading for a 0-0 draw but in the 83rd minute, Mike van Duinen finished off a swift counter to win the game for Excelsior.
Excelsior get their first win of the season while Twente stays on three points.