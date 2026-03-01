There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
PEC Zwolle 0-0 Ajax
Ajax could only manage a 0-0 draw away to PEC Zwolle.
PEC Zwolle dominated the early exchanges but they could not find a deserved opener before the break. Ajax were hopeless and only created one chance which Wout Weghorst put over the bar.
In the second half, Ryan Thomas hit the crossbar while Youri Regeer had a rare effort for Ajax well saved by Tom de Graaff.
Ajax moves above NEC Nijmegen into third with the draw while PEC Zwolle is 13th.
Twente 2-0 Feyenoord
Feyenoord fell further behind PSV Eindhoven with a poor 2-0 loss to FC Twente.
Anass Hadj Moussa hit the post early on for Feyenoord but it was FC Twente who had the better of the first half. Just before half time, they took the lead as Kristian Hlynsson’s saveable shot was parried into the net by Timon Wellenreuther.
Robin van Persie made several changes in the second half including bringing on Raheem Sterling but it didn’t make a difference. Sondre Orjasaeter then sealed the victory for Twente with a lovely shot into the top corner.
FC Twente are fifth while Feyenoord stay second and 17 points behind PSV.
Volendam 3-2 Groningen
Volendam struck in stoppage time to seal an important victory over an out of form Groningen.
Groningen were dominant from the start and they deservedly had the lead when Stije Resink headed in after 15 minutes. The visitors stayed on top but they failed to add a second goal.
Deep into first half injury time, Tygo Land gave away a penalty and Brandley Kuwas made it 1-1 from the spot.
Groningen suffered a big blow at the start of the second half when Resink suffered a serious injury and had to be stretchered off. The hosts then took the lead as Aurelio Oehlers cut inside from the left and fired in.
Thom van Bergen missed a huge chance to level when he fired wide in front of an empty net. He made up for this by scoring an equaliser in the 92nd minute and it seemed that Groningen had a point.
Deep into injury time, Robert Muhren scored a winning goal to seal a big three points for Volendam, who are 13th. Groningen is in 11th.
Utrecht 2-0 AZ Alkmaar
Utrecht boosted their chances of an European playoff spot with a victory over AZ Alkmaar.
After their win in the Conference League, AZ Alkmaar started without Kees Smit and Troy Parrott. Utrecht started strongly and they were ahead within ten minutes as Yoann Cathline slotted into the bottom corner.
After half an hour, AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro conceded a penalty and Artem Stepanov made it 2-0.
Smit and Parrott appeared in the second half but neither could improve AZ and Utrecht comfortably held on for the victory.
Utrecht is 8th and two spots below AZ Alkmaar.
Excelsior 0-1 Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles came away from Rotterdam with a slender 1-0 win.
The home side dominated from the start but Jari De Busser was inspired in the Go Ahead Eagles goal to keep them out.
The visitors offered little but they took the lead in the second half when Søren Tengstedt converted a low cross from close range.
Excelsior pushed for an equaliser but Miliano Jonathans hit the post and De Busser made a number of saves to secure the win for Go Ahead Eagles.
Excelsior is 15th while Go Ahead Eagles is in 12th.