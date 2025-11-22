The Eredivisie returned on Saturday with five matches. Below is a round up of all the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
NAC Breda 0-1 PSV Eindhoven
Guus Til scored the only goal of the game as PSV escaped Breda with a slender victory.
NAC made a good start and they almost took the lead in the 25th minute when Mohamed Nassoh’s effort was brilliantly tipped onto the crossbar by Matej Kovár.
PSV were second best but ten minutes before the break, Guus Til headed home to put them ahead.
In the second half, NAC Breda pushed for the equaliser but everything they threw at the PSV goal was repelled by the excellent Kovar.
PSV take the victory and they are now six points clear at the top, while NAC is in 15th.
Volendam 1-1 Twente
Robert Muhren came off the bench to earn Volendam a point against FC Twente.
The first two chances of the game fell to the hosts with Brandley Kuwas firing wide before Henk Veerman somehow hit the crossbar from close range. At the other end, Twente also hit the crossbar through Sondre Ørjasæter.
Just after the break, Twente did take the lead as Daan Rots converted a cross from close range and that seemed to be enough to earn the Tukkers a victory.
However, Robert Muhren was brought on in the 85th minute, and shortly afterwards, he headed in the equaliser.
Its five straight league games without a win for Twente, who are eighth while Volendam is 13th.
Ajax 1-2 Excelsior
The problems at Ajax are increasing after they were defeated 2-1 at home by Excelsior.
Before the international break, Fred Grim’s side lost to Utrecht but the omens were good heading into Saturday. Excelsior had never won in Amsterdam.
Ajax barely threatened in the first half and eight minutes before the break, Excelsior stunned the hosts. Noah Naujoks beat Josip Sutalo with ease before calmly slotting past Remko Pasveer.
A minute into the second half, Excelsior doubled their lead and it was Naujoks again who scored after the ball was headed down into his path.
Before the hour mark, substitute Kasper Dolberg did pull one back for the hosts but Excelsior then held on for the historic win. Ajax remains in fourth as Excelsior sit 14th.
Heracles Almelo 4-2 Go Ahead Eagles
Heracles Almelo are no longer bottom of the table after defeating 10-man Go Ahead Eagles.
After ten minutes, the hosts found the lead with Damon Mirani tapping in after a corner was headed into his path, However, the visitors then turned the game around with Mathis Suray equalising in the 34th minute before Milan Smit quickly made it 2-1 with a fortunate goal.
Early in the second half, Mirani got his second with a header before Heracles took the lead as Jizz Hornkamp found the net with a lovely backheel.
Go Ahead Eagles were reduced to ten men when Dean James saw his second yellow card and that killed any chance of a comeback. Heracles then extended their lead late on through Luka Kulenovic.
Heracles are now up to 17th and Go Ahead Eagles is 11th.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 Fortuna Sittard
The battle between Sparta and Fortuna finished without a winner in Rotterdam.
In the first minute, the visitors got a big chance through Kaj Sierhuis but he shot wildly over the bar.
Sparta then had plenty of chances and eventually took the lead with Joshua Kitolano heading in after 38 minutes.
In the second half, Fortuna Sittard got an equaliser as a corner fell at the feet of Sierhuis and he netted from close range.
There was to be no winner and Fortuna remains in 9th while Sparta is 10th.