There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Fortuna Sittard 1-0 Willem II
Willem II made it 8 losses in a row as they were defeated by Fortuna Sittard in Limburg.
The visitors needed to win to have any realistic chance of avoiding the relegation playoffs but after 61 minutes they fell behind. A cross from Jesper Dahlhaus was netted by Ezequiel Bullaude.
Fortuna had chances to kill the game but they couldn’t and it seemed that Willem II had rescued a point when Yousuf Sylla netted. However, there was an offside in the build up.
Fortuna Sittard are ninth and still in the race for Europe while Willem II are almost guaranteed to finish 16th.
Heerenveen 1-0 NEC Nijmegen
A penalty was enough to secure all three points for Heerenveen and their European playoff place is almost guaranteed.
Heerenveen had the better of the first half but they could not find the net and just before the break, Kento Shiogai almost put NEC ahead but shot over.
Early in the second half, Ion Nicolaescu made it 1-0 from the penalty spot for Heerenveen after Luuk Brouwers was brought down in the box.
Marcus Linday then had a goal disallowed as Heerenveen hung on for the three points which sees them sit eighth. With a five point gap to 10th it seems they have secured a European playoff spot. NEC is 13th.
Ajax 1-1 Sparta Rotterdam
Youri Regeer netted a 97th minute equaliser as Ajax rescued a point against Sparta Rotterdam.
The title seems to be on its way to Amsterdam and a win on Sunday would have put Ajax nine points clear, although PSV have a game in hand. However, Ajax were sloppy and the best chances of the first half fell to Sparta. Both Mitchell van Bergen and Shunsuke Mito couldn’t convert.
Ajax improved in the second half with the introduction of Wout Weghorst, who hit the crossbar from a corner. Kenneth Taylor also hit the post as Ajax had several chances to break the deadlock.
The woodwork was keeping the hosts out as Youri Regeer hit the bar from close range, while Weghorst’s header deflected onto the upright shortly afterward.
Deep into stoppage time, Ajax goalkeeper Matheus caught a backpass and Sparta got an indirect free kick in the box. Mohamed Nassoh scored and Sparta seemed to secure an unlikely win.
Ajax managed to equalise though as Youri Regeer reacted quickly in the box to net and it could be a crucial point gained.
Ajax moves seven points clear of PSV, who have a game in hand. Ajax have three games left to play and cannot afford many more mistakes should PSV keep winning. Sparta is in 10th.
Almere City 0-0 Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles failed to move into sixth spot after being held to a 0-0 draw by Almere City.
Technically, Go Ahead Eagles are only playing for pride at this moment as they have already secured a Europa League spot after winning the KNVB Cup.
Almere City were trying to keep their faint hopes of survival alive and they had a number of chances in the first half. However, Go Ahead Eagles survived.
Early in the second half, James Lawrence did have the ball in the net for Almere City but it was ruled out for offside. Victor Edvardsen then had the ball in the net for the visitors but it was also disallowed for a foul.
Almere City are 17th but still four points adrift of Willem II, who have a game in hand. Go Ahead Eagles are seventh.