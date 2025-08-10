The first weekend of the Eredivisie concluded on Sunday with four games. Below is a round up of all the action.
PEC Zwolle 1-0 Twente
PEC Zwolle may have had a poor summer in the transfer market but they managed to defeat Twente in their opening game of the campaign.
After only seven minutes, it was Thijs Oosting, son of Twente boss Joseph Oosting, who gave PEC Zwolle the lead.
PEC Zwolle missed two big chances to make it 2-0 while Robin Propper was close to an equaliser with a header.
Twente had chances in the second half to equalise but PEC Zwolle dug in and they managed to hold on to the three points.
AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Groningen
Troy Parrott scored twice as AZ Alkmaar eased to a 4-1 victory over Groningen.
After only five minutes, AZ had the lead with Denso Kasius surprising goalkeeper Hidde Jurjus with a shot. Parrott then scored a penalty for the second and Stije Resink’s own goal made it 3-0.
Groningen managed to pull one back before the break through Marco Rente and early in the second half, Thom van Bergen saw his strike come back off the crossbar.
Ernest Poku was given an emotional farewell from the home crowd before his transfer to Bayer Leverkusen is completed. He saw from the bench that Parrott made it 4-1 at the end.
AZ Alkmaar with a good start and they will continue their Conference League campaign on Thursday.
Ajax 2-0 Telstar
Two goals from Wout Weghorst was enough for Ajax to defeat battling Telstar.
Telstar were playing their first Eredivisie match since 1978 and they began brightly with Patrick Brouwer hitting the post. At the other end, Ajax eventually took the lead as Weghorst poked the ball past Ronald Koeman Jr.
Bertrand Traoré and Raúl Moro wasted good chances for Ajax, while Vitezslav Jaros made an excellent save to deny Zonneveld an equaliser.
Telstar created a number of chances for the equaliser but they couldn’t take any of them and eventually, Weghorst got his second.
A win for Ajax but a disappointing performance and Telstar will feel they were unlucky not to come away with anything on their return to the top flight.
Utrecht 4-0 Heracles.
Utrecht made an excellent start to their league campaign with a convincing victory over Heracles Almelo.
Utrecht had success so far in the Europa League qualifiers and they took that confidence in the league campaign. After half an hour, Gjivai Zechiël headed the hosts in front.
David Min bundled in a second after the break before Victor Jensen added a third. Utrecht continued to create chance after chance before Dani de Wit completed the scoring with a header.
On Thursday, Utrecht hosts Servette in the Europa League with a 3-1 lead from the first leg.