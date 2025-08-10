Eredivisie Round Up: Ajax see ... The first weekend of the Eredivisie concluded on Sunday with ...

EREDIVISIE SHOW | Ajax beat Te... Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul discuss the opening weekend of Eredivisie ...

Eredivisie Round-up: NEC Rout ... Below is a round up of all the action from ...

Go Ahead Eagles strike late to... The Eredivisie 2025/26 season got underway on Friday with Go ...

Ajax signs Itakura Ajax have announced the signing of centre-back Ko Itakura from ...

Feyenoord sign Sheffield Unite... Feyenoord has announced the signing of Sheffield United defender Anel ...

Dutch Eredivisie Season Previe... A new season of Dutch football is here! Football-Oranje's Michael ...