There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round-up of all the action.
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Utrecht 4-1 Telstar
Utrecht climbed into the playoff spots with a comfortable victory over Telstar.
After only ten minutes, Utrecht had the lead with Matisse Didden tapping in from close range.
A deflected strike from Danny Bakker made it 1-1 early in the second half but a wonderful strike from Gjivai Zechiel quickly restored the hosts lead.
Dani de Wit was in the right place to tap in a third for Utrecht before Jesper Karlsson completed the scoring in stoppage time.
Utrecht climbs above Sparta and into 7th while Telstar sits in 15th.
Sparta Rotterdam 0-2 PSV Eindhoven
A week after sealing the Eredivisie title, PSV Eindhoven saw off Sparta Rotterdam.
Within a minute, PSV had the ball in the net through Yarek Gasiorowski but Guus Til handled in the buld up and it was disallowed. Ismail Saibari then hit the post as PSV dominated the game.
The opening goal eventually came in stoppage time of the first half as Ricardo Pepi headed in a Til cross.
In the second half, PSV doubled their lead through Saibari who raced in on goal before slotting the ball past Joel Drommel. A debut was handed to 17-year-old Fabien Merien as PSV eased to victory.
Sparta drops out of the playoff spots into tenth.
Groningen 0-0 Go Ahead Eagles
Groningen failed to move into the playoff spots after being held to a 0-0 draw by Go Ahead Eagles.
The game was delayed at the start as an alternative kit was found for Groningen goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen after it was deemed his shirt clashed with that of Go Ahead Eagles.
When the game did get underway, it was a rather dull affair with Jari de Busser saving from David van der Werff a rare highlight.
The second half was worse than the first and the game fizzled out to a 0-0 draw.
Groningen is ninth while Go Ahed Eagles are in 11th.
Heracles Almelo 0-3 Ajax
Ajax remained in the hunt for a top three spot with a victory over Heracles Almelo.
With FC Twente winning on Friday, Ajax needed to secure three points against bottom of the table Heracles.
After 16 minutes, Ajax took the lead as a long ball set Mika Godts in on goal and he lobbed it over the onrushing Remko Pasveer. A minute later, Steven Berghuis doubled the lead after a good combination with Wout Weghorst.
In the second half, Berghuis sealed the victory with a third before Ajax were reduced to ten men. Takehiro Tomiyasu was shown red for a last man challenge.
Ajax saw out the game with ten men and they remain two points behind fourth-placed Twente. Heracles remains bottom and its only a matter of when their relegation is confirmed.