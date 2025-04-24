There were two matches in the Eredivisie on Thursday evening and below is a round up of all the action.
AZ Alkmaar 1-1 NAC Breda
Mexx Meerdink’s 97th minute equaliser earned AZ Alkmaar a point against NAC Breda.
Just days after their cup final defeat, AZ Alkmaar looked to get back to winning ways at home to NAC. However, Meerdink, Ruben van Bommel and Kees Smit could not convert their chances in the first half.
After the break, AZ continued to dominate but the goal came for NAC as Leo Sauer was left free to head in from close range.
NAC were holding on but in the 97th minute, Meerdink netted the goal of the season with an outstanding acrobatic finish to earn AZ a point.
AZ sits in 6th and NAC in 14th.
Twente 1-3 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat Twente and keep their title challenge alive.
A win for PSV would move them to within three points of Ajax, but Twente led in the first minute with Ricky van Wolfswinkel netting. PSV quickly equalised through a Ivan Peresic volley.
Lars Unnerstall then kept Twente level before the break with an excellent save from Mauro Júnior. Eight minutes into the second half, Peresic crossed for Guus Til to head in.
A third goal quickly followed as Luuk de Jong finished off a swift attack and that was enough to secure the win for PSV.
They keep the title chase alive and put the pressure on Ajax, who have a game in hand. Twente is 5th.