There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday evening. Below is a round-up of all the action.
AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Willem II
AZ Alkmaar took advantage of a red card to defeat struggling Willem II 4-1 on Saturday evening.
AZ took the lead through Dani de Wit and also hit the crossbar twice through Jesper Karlsson before Elton Kabngu equalised in the 36th minute.
In the 61st minute, Albert Gudmundsson entered the field and the winger was the inspiration for the AZ victory. In the 74th minute, Gudmundsson earned a penalty via VAR for a foul by Nikolaos Michelis, who was red carded.
The penalty hit the woodwork but ended in the net via Timon Wellenreuther. With a man extra, AZ then saw out the win with Gudmundsson scoring two late goals to make it 4-1.
AZ Alkmaar are now sixth in the table, while Willem II are sliding down into 13th spot.
Sparta Rotterdam 2-2 Vitesse Arnhem
Sven Mijnans scored a double as Sparta Rotterdam came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Vitesse Arnhem.
Vitesse seemed on their way to a comfortable win as Nikolai Baden Frederiksen netted a double in the first half.
However, Mijnans pulled one back in the 70th minute to give the hosts hope before the midfielder scored a 93rd minute equaliser to make it 1-1.
Sparta Rotterdam gain a valuable point but they are still 17th, while Vitesse are 5th.
Heracles Almelo 4-2 Groningen
Two late goals saw Heracles Almelo record a 4-2 victory over Groningen in an entertaining clash.
Jorgen Strand Larsen had given the visitors the lead in the ninth minute, but Bilal Basacikoglu made it 1-1 in the 31st minute. Nicolai Laursen then gave the hosts the lead three minutes later.
Romano Postema came off the bench in the 74th minute and the striker made a big impact as he netted a quick equaliser for Groningen.
However, it was to be Heracles, who claimed victory as Orestis Kiomourtzoglou made it 3-2 before a Neraysho Kasanwirjo own goal sealed the victory.
Heracles takes the 14th spot with the win and is two points behind Groningen in 12th.
Fortuna Sittard 2-2 Utrecht
Struggling Fortuna Sittard battled for a 2-2 draw against Utrecht with George Cox playing a leading role.
Mimoun Mahi had given Utrecht the lead but George Cox fired Fortuna level in the 23rd minute.
Sander van de Streek made it 2-1 for Utrecht before Cox set up Zian Flemming to earn Fortuna Sittard a point.
Fortuna Sittard are 16th in the table while Utrecht are 7th.
PEC Zwolle 1-3 Twente
FC Twente moved to fourth in the table with a comfortable victory over bottom of the table PEC Zwolle.
The hosts are in a rut and FC Twente proved too strong with Dimitris Limnios and Manfred Ugalde making it 2-0 by the break. Virgil Misidjan added a third after the break before Samir Lagsir pulled back a consolation goal late on.
Twente’s impressive season continues and they go fourth while PEC Zwolle remains bottom of the table and six points adrift of Sparta Rotterdam in 17th.