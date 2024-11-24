Below is a round up of all the action from the four Eredivisie ties on Sunday.
NEC Nijmegen 1-2 Utrecht
Utrecht’s excellent start to the season continued on Sunday as they saw off NEC Nijmegen.
After half an hour, Yoann Cathline opened the scoring for the visitors with a fine run and finish.
Just after the break, NEC equalised thanks to an incredible solo goal from Sontje Hansen, who raced from his own area into the opposition box before finishing.
Utrecht restored their lead through Victor Jensen, whose header was misjudged by NEC keeper Robin Roefs.
NEC then laid siege to the Utrecht goal but they could not find the equaliser and Utrecht made it three wins in a row.
Utrecht are second and NEC sits 9th.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-2 AZ Alkmaar
Maurice Steijn’s second game in charge of Sparta also ended in defeat.
A new look AZ saw Dave Kwakman, Kees Smit and Mexx Meerdink all start and they took the lead early on with an excellent long-range strike from Peer Koopmeiners.
Sparta responded quickly and Tobias Luaritsen placed a shot past Jeroen Zoet to make it 1-1.
Patrick van Aanholt and Lauritsen then hit the woodwork for Sparta, who dominated the first half without taking the lead.
The game seemed to be heading for a draw but Sven Mijnans popped up in the box to fire AZ to victory over his former team.
AZ remains sixth while Sparta is 16th.
Willem II 2-2 NAC Breda
Willem II scored a 98th minute penalty to earn a draw against NAC Breda.
NAC Breda dominated the opening stages and it was no surprise when Leo Sauer made it 1-0 after half an hour. Before the break, Clint Leemans should have made it 2-0 but hit the post with the goal gaping.
Eight minutes into the second half, NAC did make it 2-0 as Leo Greiml headed in from a long throw-in by Jan Van den Bergh. Jesse Bosch quickly gave Willem II hope with a deflected strike.
Willem II then poured forward as they looked for an equaliser and they thought they had it when Jeremy Bokila struck but VAR intervened and ruled it out for a handball. Then late into stoppage time, Terence Kongolo caused a foul in the box and Willem II got a penalty which Bokila converted.
Willem II are 10th and NAC sits 11th.
Ajax 2-0 PEC Zwolle
Ajax recorded a victory over PEC Zwolle to keep up with Utrecht and PSV Eindhoven at the top of the table.
PEC Zwolle had the better of the opening stages with Dylan Vente and Dylan Mbayo both going close.
Around the half hour mark, Ajax took the lead with Brian Brobbey tapping in after good work from Kenneth Taylor and Davy Klaassen.
PEC Zwolle remained a threat but Ajax doubled their lead after an hour with Josip Sutalo heading in.
Sherel Floranus had a goal disallowed for offside as PEC Zwolle could not find a way back into the game and they paid for wasting several chances.
Ajax remains third while PEC Zwolle is in 14th.