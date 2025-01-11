Below is a round up of all the action from the Eredivisie on Saturday.
Heracles Almelo 1-1 Sparta Rotterdam
Heracles Almelo struck late to deny Sparta Rotterdam a much-needed three points.
Maurice Steijn’s side were superior from the start and Tobias Lauritsen missed a good headed chance before the game was interrupted by fireworks.
The game was delayed for around 30 minutes but after it resumed, Sparta continued to look for the lead. It eventually came in the second half when Shunsuke Mito converted a cross from Camiel Neghli.
Neghli missed a big chance to double the lead before it all went wrong for Sparta in injury time. Firstly, Marvin Young was sent off before Justin Hoogma scored an equaliser on the rebound.
Heracles remain 15th with Sparta one spot below them.
Ajax 2-1 RKC Waalwijk
Ajax began 2025 with a victory as they saw off RKC thanks to two first half goals.
After a foul on Brian Brobbey, Ajax took the lead through a Steven Berghuis penalty before Kenneth Taylor finished off a fine move to make it 2-0 just before the break.
Brobbey put a massive chance wide early in the second half before Mika Godts and Wout Weghorst both had a goal disallowed for offside.
Five minutes before the end, Mohammed Ihattaren pulled one back with a low strike into the bottom corner. An exciting end did not see either side score again and Ajax took the three points.
Ajax close the gap on leaders PSV Eindhoven, while RKC remains in 18th spot.
PEC Zwolle 0-1 NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen came away from PEC Zwolle with a slender 1-0 victory.
Bryan Linssen was only on the bench for NEC and he watched on as Koki Ogawa gave NEC the lead in the 23rd minute.
From that point PEC Zwolle had half chances with Dylan Mbayo and Dylan Vente failing to find an equaliser. Linssen came on for his NEC debut with fifteen minutes left and he helped his side hang on for a point.
NEC is now in 12th, one spot above PEC Zwolle.
PSV Eindhoven 2-2 AZ Alkmaar
A late penalty saw PSV Eindhoven rescue a point against AZ Alkmaar.
AZ had the first major chance of the game with Walter Benitez saving a point blank header from Troy Parrott before the striker put the rebound wide. Parrott also had an effort cleared off the line.
It was not really a surprise when Mayckel Lahdo cut inside and fired AZ ahead just before the break as PSV failed to get into the game.
Peter Bosz made a triple change on the hour with Joey Veerman, Johan Bakayoko and Guus Til all coming on. It paid off as Veerman played an excellent ball to Til, who set up Luuk de Jong to make it 1-1.
PSV pushed for the lead but it was AZ who scored next through Mexx Meerdink who headed in a cross from Sven Mijnans.
AZ were holding on but with 5 minutes left, Ruben van Bommel unfortunately handled in the box and De Jong made it 2-2 from the spot.
PSV stays top but its only a four point gap to Ajax. AZ are fifth.