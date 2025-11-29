There were only three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
Excelsior 1-0 NAC Breda
Excelsior followed up their shock win over Ajax by seeing off NAC Breda in Rotterdam.
NAC Breda handed defender Denis Odoi a debut after signing the experienced centre-back this week. He had a debut to forget as he caused a penalty in the first half for a foul on Jerolldino Bergraaf which Noah Naujoks scored.
NAC pushed for an equaliser in the second half but the closest they came was an effort from Moussa Soumano which came back off the post.
The win means Excelsior is now in 13th while NAC Breda is 17th.
Fortuna Sittard 1-1 Heracles Almelo
Heracles Almelo’s winning run was finally ended by Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.
The visitors turned up with plenty of confidence with Ernest Faber set to take over as new head coach next week.
The hosts took the lead in the 25th minute when Mohammed Ihattaren set up Kristoffer Peterson to net against his former club.
Fortuna were the better side but they failed to add a second and after an hour, Jizz Hornkamp fired the visitors level with a close-range finish.
Neither side could find a winner before the end meaning Fortuna is now 8th while Heracles are in 16th.
NEC Nijmegen 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam
NEC Nijmegen climbed into third with a comfortable victory over Sparta Rotterdam.
After two wins in a row, NEC were confident going into the game and after only ten minutes, Koki Ogawa opened the scoring. The excellent Sami Ouaissa backheeled the ball to Ogawa and he was clinical with his finish.
Ouaissa then earned a penalty before the break which Ogawa scored to double the lead. In the second half, Ouaissa got on the scoresheet himself with a close range finish.
Tobias Lauritsen pulled one back for Sparta but there was to be no further goals and NEC climbed above AZ into third. Sparta sits 11th.