We round up Saturday’s Eredivisie action as week one continued with four matches.
Feyenoord 1-1 Willem II
Feyenoord failed to get off to a winning start against newly promoted Willem II.
The hosts got off to a good start as Antoni Milambo’s acrobatic finish put them ahead after only 12 minutes.
However, Feyenoord then failed to kill the game and with eight minutes left, Kyan Vaesen headed a long ball into the net after Timon Wellenreuther failed to claim the ball.
Feyenoord could not find a late winner and both had to settle for a point. After the game, it was announced that VAR was not working for the whole second half of the game, which will frustrate Feyenoord as they had a penalty appeal waved away.
NEC Nijmegen 1-2 Twente
Twente bounced back from their Champions League defeat to open the season with a narrow win at NEC Nijmegen.
Sam Lammers started up front for Twente and he netted his first goal for the club with a tap in after eight minutes. Before the break, NEC were level as Kodai Sano headed in at the front post.
Alec Van Hoorenbeeck and Bas Kuipers both hit the crossbar before the former headed Twente back in front after 54 minutes.
NEC pushed for an equaliser but Twente held on to record the three points. Twente can now prepare for the second leg against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday when they look to overturn the 2-1 deficit.
Almere City 0-1 AZ Alkmaar
Ibrahim Sadiq’s early goal was enough for AZ Alkmaar to come away from Almere City with a 1-0 victory. Three red cards were shown throughout the game.
After only four minutes, Sadiq outpaced Ricardo Visus and shot into the left corner to make it 1-0.
In the 18th minute, AZ defender Maxim Dekker was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Kornelius Hansen. However, Almere City were then reduced to ten men shortly afterwards with Baptiste Guillaume shown red for kicking out at Wouter Goes.
Visus was also shown a straight red in the second half after a lunge on Jordy Clasie. AZ then had chances to net a second but they settled for a 1-0 victory in the end.
PSV 5-1 RKC Waalwijk
PSV Eindhoven eased to a 5-1 win over RKC as they got their title defence off to a perfect start.
Within the first ten minutes, Johan Bakayoko cut in from the right before curling in the opener. Malik Tillman then had a goal disallowed before Jerdy Schouten added the second from close range.
In the 36th minute, Tillman did get his goal with an excellent curled effort from distance.
The goals then dried up until the 72nd minute, when substitute Hirving Lozano made it 4-0 from distance. Richard van de Venne pulled one back for the visitors but Lozano slid in his second and PSV’s fifth shortly afterwards.
An easy win to start the campaign for the defending champions.
PSV looked accomplished team against poor opposition.
