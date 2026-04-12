There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round-up of all the action.
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Fortuna Sittard 1-1 NAC Breda
A 92nd minute equaliser earned NAC Breda a precious point away to Fortuna Sittard.
The visitors began the game brightly and had chances to take the lead which they didn’t take. Just before the break they lost Lewis Holtby to a rash challenge which caused a gash on his leg.
Just before the hour, Fortuna Sittard had the lead with Kristoffer Peterson firing through Daniel Bielica’s legs.
NAC seemed to be heading for another defeat but in the 92nd minute, Mohamed Nassoh fired the ball into the top corner to make it 1-1.
NAC Breda remains 17th but now only two points behind Telstar, while Fortuna Sittard is in 12th.
NEC 1-1 Feyenoord
The race for second place in the Eredivisie remains tight as NEC Nijmegen held Feyenoord to a 1-1 draw.
There was only one point separating the two sides going into the game and the match was unsurprisingly nervy from the start. Feyenoord eventually took control and that resulted in the opening goal as Ayase Ueda headed in a corner.
NEC then searched for an equaliser but Bryan Linssen missed two good chances while Mats Deijl made a crucial block to deny Noe Lebreton.
Just before the break, Feyenoord should have been 2-0 up but Tobias van den Elshout put a rebound over the bar from close range.
In the second half, Feyenoord were left furious when Philippe Sandler brought down Ueda as he looked to get in on goal. Serdar Gözübüyük was brought over by VAR to look at the incident but only produced a yellow card, much to Robin van Persie’s fury. Anass Hadj Moussa was then denied a penalty after going down in the box.
Feyenoord seemed set to hold onto a precious victory but deep into stoppage time, Danilo slotted in an equaliser against his former side.
The gap between the two sides remains two points while Twente, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar all closed the gap this weekend.
PEC Zwolle 2-2 Excelsior
Excelsior moved out of the bottom three after earning a 2-2 draw at PEC Zwolle.
PEC Zwolle got off to the perfect start with Thijs Oosting slotting in after only three minutes. However, the visitors found the equaliser quickly as Derensili Sanches Fernandes capitalised on a scramble in the box.
In the second half, Oosting turned provider as he chipped the ball to Odysseus Velanas, who nodded in. Excelsior did not give up, though, and with ten minutes left Szymon Wlodarczyk headed in to earn them a point.
Excelsior moves above Telstar into 15th while PEC Zwolle is 13th.
AZ Alkmar 3-0 Heerenveen
AZ Alkmaar stayed in the race for a European spot with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Heerenveen.
After the disappointment against Shakhtar on Thursday, AZ Alkmaar made a quick start as Sven Mijnans scored twice within ten minutes. AZ also had two goals disallowed through Ro-Zangelo Daal and Alexandre Penetra.
Heerenveen were poor but they did hit the post early in the second half through Oliver Braude. AZ would kill the game with twenty minutes left as Kees Smit set up Troy Parrott to net.
AZ Alkmaar is in 6th and six points off third spot with four games left. Heerenveen is 8th.