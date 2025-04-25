There were two games in the Eredivisie on Friday and below is a round up of all the action.
RKC Waalwijk 0-4 Utrecht
Utrecht are certain of a spot in Europe after they defeated RKC Waalwijk.
After their win over Ajax, the confidence was clear to see from Utrecht and they made it 1-0 after 15 minutes. Oscar Fraulo headed in the first goal before Sebastien Haller quickly made it 2-0.
A placed strike from Miguel Rodríguez then made it 3-0 before the half hour mark. RKC had no answer and a beautiful strike from David Min sealed the win in the second half.
Utrecht is now guaranteed a spot in the Europa League and they are still chasing third. RKC remain five points adrift in 19th.
Feyenoord 4-0 PEC Zwolle
Feyenoord remain in control of third spot after a comfortable win over PEC Zwolle.
Utrecht’s win earlier in the day put some pressure on the Rotterdammers but they breezed past PEC Zwolle with three goals in the opening 25 minutes.
Ayase Ueda latched onto a Jakub Moder through ball before netting the opener in the 15th minute. Antoni Milambo then doubled the lead after Jasper Schendelaar hit the ball against the midfielder and it flew into the net. Milambo then set up Igor Piaxao to add the third after some more poor goalkeeping by Schendelaar.
A lovely curled strike from Paixao made it 4-0 at the end as Feyenoord moved back above Utrecht into third on goal difference. PEC Zwolle is in 15th.