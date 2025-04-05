There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round up of all the action.
AZ Alkmaar 0-1 Feyenoord
Feyenoord strengthened their hold on third spot with a slender win over AZ Alkmaar.
The first half was an even affair but Feyenoord got the lead in fortunate circumstances before the break. Zico Buurmeester headed the ball into his own net.
In the second half, AZ pushed for an equaliser and Troy Parrott came close but his effort was cleared off the line. Anis Hadj Moussa then thought he had killed the game but his goal was ruled out for offside.
Julián Carranza also had a goal disallowed before the end as Feyenoord held on for a slender victory.
Feyenoord are third and AZ sits 5th.
FC Twente 1-1 Fortuna Sittard
FC Twente let a win slip through their fingers as Fortuna Sittard secured a draw in stoppage time.
The hosts were still without Sam Lammers and Ricky van Wolfswinkel was only on the bench. However, Sem Steijn was available and he scored his 23rd goal of the season with a penalty. Ivo Pinto handled the ball in the box.
Twente held onto their lead until the 92nd minute when Rodrigo Guth nodded the equalizer past Lars Unnerstall to earn Fortuna Sittard a point.
Twente is fifth and Fortuna Sittard are in 9th.
Groningen 1-3 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven bounced back from their defeat to Ajax by beating Groningen.
Malik Tillman returned to the PSV line up and he fired PSV in front within the first ten minutes after being set up by Ismail Saibari. Ivan Perisic then headed in a cross from Richard Ledezma to make it 2-0.
Just before the break, Groningen pulled one back as Dave Kwakman curled the ball past Walter Benítez, who went off injured at the break and had to be replaced by Joel Drommel.
Luuk de Jong had a goal disallowed in the 75th minute before substitute Johan Bakayoko did eventually add a third to kill the game.
PSV remains in control of second spot while Groningen sits in 10th.
Almere City 2-2 PEC Zwolle
Almere City fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point against PEC Zwolle.
PEC Zwolle seemed on course for a simple victory as goals from Anouar El Azzouzi and Dylan Vente made it 2-0 before the half hour mark.
Just after the hour mark, the hosts brought on Ali Jasim and he quickly got himself on the scoresheet to make it 1-2. Three minutes later, Junior Kadile slid in an equaliser.
Almere City searched for a winner but no real chances were created before the end and the points were shared.
Almere City climbs to 17th while PEC Zwolle is in 14th.