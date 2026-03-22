A round up of this weekend’s Eredivisie action including Sunday’s De Klassieker between Feyenoord and Ajax in Rotterdam.
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Feyenoord 1-1 Ajax
A late penalty prevented Ajax from winning De Klassieker on Sunday in De Kuip.
Feyenoord dominated the early stages and Tsuyoshi Watanabe thought he had scored but his header was cleared off the line.
Ajax created little but in the 54th minute, Sean Steur found some space and found the net with a lovely finish to make it 1-0 for the visitors.
A silly foul by Kian-Fitz-Jim earned Feyenoord a penalty late on and Jakub Moder ensured the home side got a point.
The race for a top three finish is still tight with Feyenoord still second and five points ahead of Ajax, who are fourth.
Telstar 3-1 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven lost to Telstar for the second time in the league this season as they were made to wait to secure the title.
With Feyenoord drawing, PSV went into the game knowing there was no way that they could secure the title.
PSV began on top but they could not find a way past Ronald Koeman Jr and just before half-time, they were reduced to ten men. Anass Salah-Eddine was a shown red card after a tussle with Gerald Albers.
Telstar made the advantage count as they led before half time through Patrick Brouwer. PSV came out of the dressing room fighting and Kylian Sildillia headed in a corner to make it 1-1.
PSV then missed chances to take the lead and they were eventually punished by the hosts. Sem van Duijn made it 2-1 before Kay Tejen added a third to make the win secure.
Telstar jump out of the bottom three into 14th spot. PSV stay clear at the top but will need to wait until after the international break to secure the league.
Groningen 3-0 AZ Alkmaar
Groningen hammered AZ Alkmaar to keep their European playoff spot hopes alive.
After their win over Sparta Prague on Thursday, AZ Alkmaar went into the game with a good feeling. However, they never got going in the Euroborg and ten minutes before the break, Marvin Peersman made it 1-0 for the hosts with a penalty.
Thom van Bergen cut inside Wouter Goes before firing in a second which led to a flurry of changes for AZ. They didn’t work and Tygo Land added a third before the end to seal a solid win for Groningen.
AZ Alkmaar stays in 6th while Groningen is 10th.
NEC Nijmegen 2-2 Heerenveen
NEC Nijmegen failed to move clear of Ajax in the race for third as they were held to a draw by Heerenveen.
NEC took the lead through Tjarron Chery, who was in the right place to net on a rebound after Noé Lebreton’s shot was parried.
However, Heerenveen responded and equalised with Jacob Trenskow netting from close range. Ringo Meerveld then scored a goal of the season contender to put the visitors ahead. He beat several opponents and then lobbed the ball over Rijk Janse.
An outstanding volley from Chery which flew in off the underside of the crossbar made it 2-2 and that is how it remained at the end.
NEC remains third but only two points above Ajax.
Utrecht 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles
Utrecht strengthened their spot in the playoffs with a victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
Gjivai Zechiël was left totally unmarked to net the opener for Utrecht in the 16th minute. Artem Stepanov then raced in on goal, rounded Jari De Busser and slotted into the net to make it 2-0.
In the second half, Go Ahead Eagles couldn’t respond and Utrecht comfortably saw out the game to take the three points. They are 7th while Go Ahead Eagles are in 13th.
Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Twente
FC Twente came from behind to defeat Fortuna Sittard.
Fortuna Sittard made a bright start and they were ahead within the first five minutes as Dimitrios Limnios cut in and fired the ball into the bottom corner.
Ten minutes into the second half, Sam Lammers set up Daan Rots to equalise. Five minutes later, Lammers assisted again, this time for Kristian Hlynsson to put Twente ahead.
The visitors held on for the win and they are 5th while Fortuna is 11th.
PEC Zwolle 2-1 NAC Breda
PEC Zwolle took a big step towards safety as they defeated NAC Breda.
In the 22nd minute, Thijs Oosting headed the hosts in front and shortly afterward, Odysseus Velanas made it 2-0 from the edge of the box.
Mohamed Nassoh pulled one back in the second half and NAC pushed for an equaliser before the end but they could not find one.
PEC Zwolle is now 12th while NAC Breda is second bottom.
Sparta Rotterdam 2-0 Volendam
Sparta Rotterdam are still in the running for a playoff spot after defeating Volendam.
After a swift attack, Shunsuke Mito fired Sparta ahead in the 14th minute. Tobias Lauritsen then headed in a corner to make it 2-0 before the break.
In the second half, Volendam could not find a way back into the game and it was a comfortable afternoon for the hosts.
Sparta sits ninth while Volendam is 15th.
Heracles Almelo 1-1 Excelsior
Heracles are heading quickly for relegation after they failed to defeat Excelsior on Friday evening.
Sem Scheperman gave the hosts the lead in the first half but Derensili Sanches Fernandes ensured a point for Excelsior in the second half.
Heracles are now four points adrift at the bottom and with only six games left to go. Excelsior is in 16th and also not safe from the drop.