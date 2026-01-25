There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Telstar 0-1 AZ Alkmaar
Isak Jensen scored the only goal of the game as AZ Alkmaar edged to victory over Telstar.
Telstar had the better of the first half with Milan Zonneveld going close twice, while a shot from Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp went just wide.
AZ were poor but they hit the crossbar early in the second half through Wouter Goes. Eventually with 12 minutes left, they took the lead with Troy Parrott setting up Jensen to score.
Telstar pushed late for an equaliser but AZ Alkmaar held on for a victory which moves them fifth while Telstar sits 16th.
Groningen 1-2 Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard came away from the Euroborg with a victory.
Groningen got off to the perfect start with Dies Janse tapping in a corner after only five minutes. However, the visitors quickly equalised through Kaj Sierhuis.
Before the half hour mark, Fortuna Sittard turned the game around as Lance Duijvestijn headed in a second from close range.
All eyes were on Stije Resink who is being linked with a move to Benfica. However, he had a game to forget as he missed two chances, got a yellow card which means he is suspended for their next match and then picked up an injury.
Groningen looked for an equaliser late on but Thom van Bergen had his chip saved and Fortuna Sittard held on. Groningen is in seventh and Fortuna are 9th.
Feyenoord 4-2 Heracles Almelo
Feyenoord earned a victory over bottom of the table Heracles on Sunday afternoon.
Robin van Persie immediately handed a debut to Mats Deijl following his move from Go Ahead Eagles. Feyenoord made a strong start and Ayase Ueda had a goal disallowed.
Feyenoord did make it 1-0 in the 23rd minute when Leo Sauer headed in but shortly afterwards, Jordon Bos conceded a penalty and Luka Kulenović made it 1-1 from the spot.
Bos made up for his error as he restored Feyenoord’s lead before the half hour mark.
Feyenoord lost Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Luciano Valente through injury in the second half before Anass Hadj Moussa made it 3-1 with a lovely curling shot. Casper Tengstedt quickly added a fourth with a lovely chip.
Tristan van Gilst pulled one back for the visitors but Feyenoord took the win that moves them back to second. Heracles ends the weekend in bottom spot.
Utrecht 0-1 Sparta Rotterdam
Utrecht’s poor form continued as they were defeated 1-0 at home by Sparta Rotterdam.
After their loss to Genk in the Europa League on Thursday, Utrecht were looking for some momentum, but they were behind in the seventh minute. Shunsuke Mito finished off a swift counter attack.
Utrecht went looking for an equaliser but Joel Drommel stood in their way with a number of saves, while Dani de Wit had a goal disallowed.
In the second half, Drommel was inspired again and the crossbar also prevented substitute Adrian Blake. In injury time, Utrecht thought they had a penalty but the decision was reversed after a VAR review. Sparta held on for a well earned three points.
Utrecht are 11th while Sparta is in sixth spot.