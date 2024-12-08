Below is a round up of all the action from the Eredivisie on Saturday.
Go Ahead Eagles 5-0 NEC Nijmegen
Oliver Edvardsen scored a hattrick within 25 minutes as Go Ahead Eagles hammered NEC Nijmegen.
NEC committed several errors early on and it led to Edvardsen opening the scoring after only five minutes before the striker added a second only a minute later. In the 10th minute, Bram Nuytinck gave the ball away and Eric Llansana finished off on the counter for the third.
Another error from Nuytinck then led to Edvardsen completing his hattrick in the 25th minute and that led to NEC coach Rogier Meijer substituting the centre-back along with Brayann Pereira.
From that point, NEC looked to keep the score down but Go Ahead Eagles did make it 5-0 before the hour with Dean James scoring a free kick.
Go Ahead Eagles are in 8th while NEC is down in 11th.
Sparta Rotterdam 0-2 NAC Breda
Sparta Rotterdam slumped to a 2-0 loss at home to NAC Breda.
In torrential conditions, Sparta were looking to end a series of eight games without a victory but Tobias Lauritsen fired over.
Just before the break, NAC Breda took the lead as Jan van den Bergh headed in a Clint Leemans corner.
Sparta improved after the break and Joshua Kitolano had an effort cleared off the line. Just as the hosts were pushing, NAC doubled their lead with Boy Kemper heading in a Leemans free kick.
The defeat leaves Sparta in 16th and NAC in 7th.
RKC Waalwijk 2-3 Feyenoord
Feyenoord won an entertaining clash against RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.
After only 12 minutes, RKC had the lead with a through ball by Richonell Margaret setting Oskar Zawada in on goal and he fired past the onrushing Timon Wellenreuther.
The equaliser came 12 minutes later when Yassin Oukili worked the ball into his own net under pressure from David Hancko.
Four minutes into the second half, Anis Hadj Moussa cut inside before firing low into the bottom corner. However, RKC hit back with Oukili working in a corner to make it 2-2 in the 72nd minute.
Igor Paixao quickly restored Feyenoord’s lead with a well placed shot past Jeroen Houwen. The post then denied RKC an equaliser before the end, while Ibrahim Osman hit the crossbar for Feyenoord.
RKC remains bottom while Feyenoord is in 4th.
Heracles Almelo 2-2 Fortuna Sittard
Heracles and Fortuna Sittard played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Almelo.
Luka Kulenovic headed Heracles in front after 15 minutes before Alessio Da Cruz made it 1-1 in the 21st minute. Kristoffer Peterson was then given far too much space to fire Fortuna Sittard into the lead before the break.
On the hour mark, Ruben Roosken made it 2-2 with a free shot from the edge of the sixteen yard line. That proved to be the final goal of the match as both sides missed opportunities to win it.
Heracles is in 15th and Fortuna in 9th.