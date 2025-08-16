There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and below is a round-up of all the action.
Excelsior 1-2 Feyenoord
Feyenoord came from behind to defeat their local rivals Excelsior in the early game on Saturday.
After their Champions League exit in midweek, Feyenoord were looking to bounce back against Excelsior, but after only nine minutes, Derensili Sanches Fernandes gave the hosts the lead.
In the 22nd minute, Feyenoord equalised with Ayase Ueda netting on the rebound after Quinten Timber’s shot was kept out. Ten minutes later, Feyenoord led as Sem Steijn took down a pass before slotting the ball into the net with a fine finish.
Excelsior had chances in the second half to equalise with both Arthur Zagré and Gyan de Regt both hittin the post. Feyenoord had their backs to the wall at times but they survived to take the three points.
Feyenoord moves on to six points while Excelsior is still looking for their first points of the season.
Heracles Almelo 1-4 NEC Nijmegen
A red card for Jizz Hornkamp proved costly for Heracles as they were comfortably beaten by NEC.
Heracles began the game on top and they took the lead after only three minutes through Hornkamp. However, the striker turned from here to zero as a nasty challenge on Sami Ouaissa resulted in a straight red card.
From that point, NEC took control and Bryan Linssen had a goal disallowed for offside. The forward did make it 1-1 five minutes before the break.
In the second half, it was all NEC and Philippe Sandler’s header from a Tjarron Chery corner made it 2-1. A late double from Kento Shiogai then made it 4-1 at the full time whistle.
NEC are onto six points while Heracles have lost both games.
Groningen 2-1 Heerenveen
Groningen netted a 94th minute winner to defeat Heerenveen in the Euroborg.
The northern derby was delayed by 15 minutes for fireworks but when it did get underway it was Heerenveen who took an early lead. In the 15th minute, Jacob Trenskow netted and the game had to be paused as the home crowd threw cups on the pitch.
Trenskow had a good chance to make it 2-0 after the game got back underway but he couldn’t and Groningen eventually made them rue the miss. An error from Andries Noppert in goal allowed Brynjolfur Willumson to net the equaliser before the break.
Heerenveen had the better of the second half with Maxence Rivera shot wide, while Hidde Jurjus denied the winger when he got through one-on-one. The visitors even hit the crossbar before Groningen won it in stoppage time.
Thom van Bergen set up Willumsson in the 94th minute and he made no mistake with his finish past Noppert to secure the three points.
It is a first win of the season for Groningen, while Heerenveen has one point.