There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and below is a round up of all the action.
Twente 2-1 Heracles
John van den Brom’s good start as Twente coach continued with a 2-1 win over Heracles Almelo.
FC Twente began the game on top but they could not take their chances and out of nowhere, Ivan Mesik headed Heracles in front.
Just after halftime, Twente equalised when a corner found Max Bruns alone at the back post and he finished easily. Twente pushed for the winner and it came through Thomas van den Belt, who found the net with a strike from distance.
Twente had Bart van Rooij sent off but they still managed to hold on for the three points which moves them to 7th while Heracles is bottom.
Feyenoord 3-2 Utrecht
A late goal from Ayase Ueda earned Feyenoord a hard fought 3-2 win over Utrecht which keeps them top of the table.
In the 20th minute, Feyenoord had the lead with an excellent pass from Oussama Targhalline setting Ueda in on goal and he calmly finished.
Feyenoord then missed several chances to double their lead and early in the second half, Utrecht equalised. Gjivai Zechiel, who is on loan from Feyenoord, finished well to make it 1-1.
Only three minutes later, Sem Steijn restored the hosts lead after good work by Givairo Read. A number of chances then fell for Feyenoord but they could not kill the game.
In the 83rd minute, Derry Murkin unleashed a strike past Timon Wellenreuther and Utrecht seemed to snatch a point. However, Ueda finished off after a nice combination with Cyle Larin to make it 3-2 in the 89th minute.
Feyenoord held on for the victory which moves them back above PSV.
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Telstar
After a poor defeat in the Conference league, AZ Alkmaar bounced back with a win against Telstar.
Mexx Meerdink was named in the Netherlands squad this week and he opened the scoring from the penalty spot.
Before the break, AZ Alkmaar doubled their lead as Matej Sin netted his first for the club with a clever chip on a rebound.
Tyrese Noslin pulled one back for the visitors in the second half and the missed a number of chances to equalise as AZ struggled to kill the game. Troy Parrott made his return from injury and AZ would hold on for a much-needed three points.
AZ are fourth while Telstar is 14th.
Go Ahead Eagles 1-1 NEC Nijmegen
Go Ahead Eagles scored a 90th minute equaliser to earn a point against a 10-man NEC Nijmegen.
Go Ahead Eagles were on a high from their Europa League win in Greece on Thursday but they fell behind in the 32nd minute with Jari De Busser diverting a Koki Ogawa header into his own net.
Mathis Suray saw his effort come back off the crossbar for the hosts and NEC had a goal disallowed before the break due to a foul.
Tjarron Chery almost sealed the win for NEC with ten minutes to go but his curling effort was tipped onto the post by De Busser. NEC were then reduced to ten men with Philippe Sandler seeing two yellow cards within a minute.
With a man extra, Go Ahead Eagles would eventually equalise in stoppage time through Gerrit Nauber. The hosts then almost won it but the post denied Oscar Pettersson.
NEC is now in sixth with Go Ahead Eagles in tenth.