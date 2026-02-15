There were only three Eredivisie matches on Sunday as snow caused the clash between Sparta Rotterdam and NEC Nijmegen to be abandoned.
Feyenoord 1-0 Go Ahead Eagles
A 92nd minute penalty helped Feyenoord to a slender victory over 10-man Go Ahead Eagles.
It seemed it was going to be a comfortable afternoon for the hosts when Thibo Baeten was shown a red card for a rash challenge on Oussama Targhalline with only 15 minutes gone.
However, Go Ahead Eagles then frustrated Feyenoord who laid siege to the goal of Jari De Busser. The goalkeeper made a number of saves while Jakub Moder and Ayase Ueda also struck the woodwork.
After 30 shots without a goal it seemed that Go Ahead Eagles were going to escape with a point but in stoppage time, Casper Tengstedt went down in the box and a penalty was awarded. The striker scored it to make it 1-0.
Feyenoord take the three points but the fans will be disappointed with the performance. Go Ahead Eagles are now 15th.
Telstar 1-1 Twente
A late goal from Marko Pjaca denied Telstar victory.
The hosts made a good start and they found themselves ahead in the 17th minute when striker Sem van Duin raced in on goal and finished calmly.
Twente improved after the break and eventually they were rewarded in the 83rd minute when Sam Lammers set up Pjaca to head in.
Neither side could find a winner and Twente remains seventh while Telstar is 17th.
Heerenveen 4-2 PEC Zwolle
Heerenveen came from behind to defeat PEC Zwolle in Friesland.
PEC Zwolle started the game brilliantly and found themselves 2-0 up within 17 minutes. Younes Namli opened the scoring before he set up Tristan Gooijer to hammer in a second.
Heerenveen were rocked but in the 30th minute, an excellent strike from Maxence Rivera pulled them back into the game and from that point they dominated.
Lasse Nordås equalised in the 52nd minute and Ringo Meerveld then quickly gave the hosts the lead with a long range effort. Before the end, Meerveld then set up Eser Gürbüz to add a fourth.
Heerenveen is now 8th while PEC Zwolle is in 13th.